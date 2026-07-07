Kayla Yaakov on the Ducati MotoGP and SBK: the American rising star wows Misano

Kayla Yaakov tested Bulega’s Ducati SBK and Marquez’s D16 MotoGP at Misano. A magical moment for the American two-wheel star.

It’s not every day you get to lap on both Marc Marquez’s MotoGP Desmosedici and Nicolò Bulega’s WorldSBK Panigale. It’s a fine Ducati reward for Kayla Yaakov, the 18-year-old two-wheel star from Fairfax, Virginia: we’ve already told you about her; she’s been on everyone’s lips for some time now for what she’s accomplishing in road racing. A cross-category Ducatista even in this 2026 season: a protagonist in MotoAmerica Supersport with Team Rahal Ducati (the squad led by former MotoGP and WorldSBK rider Ben Spies), she also made a wildcard appearance (not her first ever) in the CIV Supersport at Mugello with Barni Spark Racing Team’s Ducati.

Here she is finally trying both a MotoGP and a Superbike , even if only for a day. A thrilling opportunity that came during the World Ducati Week, where Yaakov “shared the stage” with a host of two-wheel aces: from today’s leading riders like Marquez, Bagnaia, Bulega, Baldassarri, and Surra, to legends of the past like Bayliss, Fogarty, Capirossi, Toseland, and Stoner, who watched Yaakov with interest (as seen in the image). The American’s smile, a record-breaking woman for what she’s already achieved despite being just of age, says more than a thousand words.

A solid force in women’s motorcycling

A record-setting rider, ever deeper into the history books. A career that began in motocross at age 4, but she soon changed course toward road racing: in just a few years came two MiniGP titles; at 9 she was already breaking an early-age record as the youngest American to race on “big bikes.” And she won too, not only beating at just 10 another precocity record previously held by Nicky Hayden, but also securing three titles in three different national amateur championships. At 11 she won four more, plus two AMA Grand National championships and the AMA Rookie of the Year award. Young in age but already great in talent: year after year she kept shining nationally and in AMA championships, bringing home title after title. At 14, still very young, she turned professional and continued to amaze.