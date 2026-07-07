SBK Donington 2026: Can anyone stop Bulega? The weekend’s TV and streaming schedule

In England, round number 8 of the SBK calendar—will the championship leader’s winning streak continue? Will there be surprises? The weekend schedule.

The Superbike World Championship returns to center stage next weekend, with teams and riders battling at the historic Donington Park circuit. In the past two editions of the British round there were two hat-tricks by Toprak Razgatlioglu with BMW, but in 2026 the Turkish rider is racing in MotoGP and it’s unlikely we’ll see the M 1000 RR triumph. This year Ducati is dominant with the new Panigale V4 R and, in particular, with Nicolò Bulega

Superbike, Bulega unbeatable at Donington Park too?

Bulega has won all 21 races held in the 2026 SBK championship and, counting the end of 2025 as well, his winning streak stands at 25 races. A truly impressive record—no one expected to witness a one man show. Clearly, the rider from Emilia has something extra compared to everyone else, and it will be interesting to see if he can remain unbeatable at Donington Park as well. He has never won there, except in Supersport (double win in 2023), so he wouldn’t mind breaking the “taboo.”

SBK: Can Lecuona beat Bulega?

As always, his first rival is teammate Iker Lecuona, who has been in second place for 18 races in a row and is very eager to finish ahead of Nicolò. He recently also became the father of little Luna with his wife Gema Vidal. To better celebrate the new arrival, he wouldn’t mind gifting himself his first win in the Superbike World Championship.

For the podium fight, always keep an eye on the Ducati riders from the independent teams. Yari Montella, fresh off a renewal with the Barni Spark Racing Team, is third in the overall standings and wants to stay there. Also watch Sam Lowes, who is racing at home and, with the team Elf Marc VDS Panigale V4 R, will also want to honor Marc van der Straten, the recently deceased team owner

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Go Eleven) and Alberto Surra (Motocorsa) also want to be protagonists, as does three-time world champion Alvaro Bautista (Barni Spark). And racing in front of the British fans will give an extra boost to Tarran Mackenzie (MGM Optical Express) and Thomas Bridewell (Advocates Superbike).

Bimota and BMW the first to chase Ducati

The second-best manufacturer on the 2026 SBK grid is Bimota, which took three fourth places at Misano Adriatico: two with Axel Bassani and one with Alex Lowes. Clearly, the goal is always to be as close as possible to Ducati and to be able to put up a fight—a tough task with so many Panigale V4 Rs on track.

Bimota and BMW chasing Ducati

The same goes for BMW, which likewise runs only two M 1000 RRs. This weekend will see the return of Danilo Petrucci , who was injured at Most and then faced a long recovery. We need to see what physical condition he will be in. Miguel Oliveira will certainly be better than at Misano; in Italy he had just returned after the injury suffered at Balaton Park, and in England he hopes to be competitive on a track where he last raced only in 2008. He was competing in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and won the race. Both Petrucci and Oliveira tested at Donington Park in June.

It’s hard to say what Yamaha’s potential will be; its 2026 season has been fairly anonymous so far, with 0 podiums. Kawasaki disappointed with Garrett Gerloff at Misano, but in previous rounds it was on the rise and aims to get back into the fight for the top 6 at Donington Park. And what about Honda? A certainly negative season, but the HRC team gets Jake Dixon back and this weekend can also count on a luxury wild card in Jonathan Rea, fresh off victory in the Suzuka 8 Hours in the Endurance World Championship.

SBK, SSP, WorldWCR: where to watch live on TV and streaming

The Superbike round at Donington Park will be broadcast live in Italy on TV by Sky Sport Arena (channel 204) and Sky Sport Max (channel 206). For live streaming, you can use Sky Go and NOW. Free-to-air channel TV8 and the official website TV8.it will broadcast Race 1 and Race 2 live, while the Superpole Race will be shown delayed (4:00 PM). Below are the weekend’s TV and streaming times.

Friday, July 10

11:20 - 12:05 WorldSBK Free Practice 1

15:10 - 15:35 WorldWCR Superpole

16:00 - 16:45 WorldSBK Free Practice 2

17:00 - 17:40 WorldSSP Superpole

Saturday, July 11

12:00 - 12:15 WorldSBK Superpole

14:00 WorldWCR Race 1

15:00 WorldSSP Race 1

16:30 WorldSBK Race 1

Sunday, July 12