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Marquez at WDW, taking no risks: his physical problems remain unresolved

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 06 July 2026 at 13:45
Marc Marquez
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The curtain falls on World Ducati Week, a must-attend event for all Ducati fans and motorcycle enthusiasts. MotoGP ace Marc Marquez couldn’t miss it, even if the Race of Champions victory bears the signature of Nicolò Bulega. The nine-time world champion chose to take it easier, avoiding too many risks for his body, still recovering from injuries.

Target Sachsenring

Looking ahead to the next MotoGP round at the Sachsenring, where #93 has always shone in the past, Marc Marquez made a fine appearance at WDW 2026 held in Misano. But the focus is already on the next Grand Prix, the last before the summer break. "The fact that I won last year means I’ve won many races; I’ve won… seven in a row," Marc Marquez told Sky Sport. "I think it’s a track I like, a track that suits my style quite well. We’ll see, we’ll try to work well over the weekend and, above all, to fight for the podium."

Physical issues for Marc

His physical condition is still a bit of a concern; in this sense, the championship break will work in his favor. "The bike works, the team works and my mind works. We need to work on my body, so I’ll try to make a small step forward this summer ," added the Ducati rider. "The holidays will be shorter and I’ll try to make another step forward and see how far we can go with this arm."
Marc Marquez at WDW

World title and career finale

He is 42 points behind Jorge Martin, the current leader of the MotoGP standings. The world title remains a goal, even though this year the feat is tougher than last year. He recently officially announced his renewal with Ducati, and it could be his last contract as a rider. "My greatest ambition is to enjoy my passion in the last years of my career," said the 33-year-old Catalan. "Sometimes athletes end their careers hating their sport or their passion. Because normally, in the last years, you can suffer injuries, pressure, and get negative results. But what I want to do is simply try to enjoy the last years of my career. That will be the main goal."

Fierce competitiveness at WDW

Regarding the “friendly” WDW showdown, Marc Marquez said he was surprised by the competitiveness shown by his brand-mates. "I also saw that there was a really incredible battle between Diggia and Morbido. Maybe even a bit more than I would have liked to see, but hey: they’re riders and a race is a race, so they always give their best."
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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