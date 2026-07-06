I thought it would be easier": Di Giannantonio in tears, the farewell video to VR46

The video of the official farewell: Fabio Di Giannantonio and the VR46 Racing Team will part ways at the end of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.

A short and moving video to bid farewell to one of their riders. Emotions are running high, especially for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who, in tears and with a trembling voice, greeted all the members of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team before the hugs. The week leading up to the Sachsenring GP opens with Valentino Rossi’s team and the Roman rider making their farewell official at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season. The future of #49 is known: he will go to KTM Factory, while VR46 will certainly welcome Fermin Aldeguer , probably alongside Nicolò Bulega (though the deal has yet to be signed).

VR46 and 'Diggia' say goodbye

Fabio Di Giannantonio’s tears, Alessio Salucci’s embrace, and the team’s applause as they sat around a table. "I thought it would be easier" was 'Diggia’s' first line in the video posted by the team on social media. "You’ve all been an incredible team, an amazing squad," he continued, voice breaking. "I’ve never felt so good with a team, you gave me everything, all the great things that have happened and that are still to come. Thank you all so much. I wasn’t this person, I wasn’t this man, I wasn’t this rider: I took a step forward and I owe it to you. It’s been three incredible years and I will always carry you in my heart."

From nearly seatless to the comeback

With the departure from Gresini Racing at the end of 2023, Fabio Di Giannantonio’s MotoGP career also seemed to be at a dead end. The 27-year-old from Rome spoke extensively about it at the time, until the one-year deal with the VR46 Racing Team arrived, later renewed for another two years. During this period came a GP win and several other podiums, and in this first half of the season he is the best Ducati rider, currently 3rd in the overall standings, flanked by Aprilias. We’ll see how this partnership concludes before the brand-new challenge ahead.