Motorsport in mourning: farewell to Marc van der Straten, visionary founder of the Moto2 and SBK team

With the photo we placed on the cover, the Elf Marc VDS Racing team bids farewell to its “father.”

Marc van der Straten, 78, passed away this morning, the founder of the multi–Moto2 world champion structure that in recent years has also competed in the World Superbike Championship. Let’s not forget that this year he also ventured into the EWC Endurance World Championship, both as the title sponsor of the championship itself and with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 . The renowned Belgian entrepreneur, passionate about motors since childhood, left a significant mark on the motorsport world, as highlighted in the team’s official communication: below we provide the full announcement.

The team’s statement

The Elf Marc VDS team mourns the loss of its charismatic founder and owner, Marc van der Straten, who passed away peacefully this morning (July 5) at his home in Switzerland. An internationally renowned entrepreneur, Marc turned his unwavering passion for motorsport into a name recognized worldwide by fans of two- and four-wheeled racing. His love for motorsport was passed down by his father, a former rider, and it was this shared enthusiasm that propelled Marc toward a life dedicated to the sport. After succeeding as a team owner in various automobile disciplines, Marc embarked on what would become an incredible journey in Grand Prix motorcycling in 2010, when he conceived the ambitious project of entering the inaugural Moto2 World Championship.

Driven by his thirst for thrills and success, Marc VDS claimed the Moto2 title in 2014, 2017, and 2019 with Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli, and Alex Marquez. He was the driving force behind the creation of a unique dynasty in racing, with the Marc VDS brand also present in MotoE, Moto3, and MotoGP, and still active in Moto2 and WorldSBK, in addition to having embarked on a new adventure in the EWC. It was with immense pride that Marc watched his Marc VDS livery take over 100 podiums across all World Championship categories, the most recent achieved by Sam Lowes in WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon. Beyond being the boss, Marc was a charismatic figure, whose iconic checkered cap made him instantly recognizable around the world.

Winning was special to him, but so was his pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track. Marc VDS is not just a team. It is a family. And one of his greatest joys in life was seeing this family thrive and succeed through hard work and dedication. Marc created memories that will last forever. We will never forget him, nor will we forget his contribution in helping so many people chase and fulfill their dreams, in a truly extraordinary life.

Marc van der Straten

1948 – 2026