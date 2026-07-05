MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Suzuka 8 Hours: For Ale Delbianco, the dream ends at dawn—his Yamaha is destroyed

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 05 July 2026 at 06:07
Start
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wet start for the 47th edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours, the third round of the Endurance World Championship. Drama right away with many crashes, oil on the track, and the safety car neutralizing the race already during the first stint.
Unfortunately, the first twist directly involves Alessandro Delbianco, who had been on fire in qualifying, dragging the Marc VDS/KM99 team’s Yamaha into third place. The Italian Superbike champion was the fastest Yamaha rider, including factory men Jack Miller and Andrea Locatelli. Only Jonathan Rea on the HRC Honda and Michael van der Mark on the factory BMW were ahead of him. His teammate Florian Marino, entrusted with the first driving stint, crashed after just three laps at Turn 3, half-destroying the YZF-R1. The French rider managed to bring the bike back to the box, then it rejoined ten laps down with Ale Delbianco. In his first stint at Suzuka he clocked formidable times, on par with Jonathan Rea and once again faster than the factory Yamahas.
Suzuka 8 Hours: Marino’s crash

Oil on track

Around the 45-minute mark the 8 Hours was neutralized with two safety cars entering the track due to oil laid down right in the middle of 130R and then through the following section of the chicane by the Honda Tati Team. The incident caused (among others) a spill for Astemo Pro Honda, one of HRC’s most competitive satellite squads.

A BMW rockets off

In the first stint the hot favorite HRC Honda, starting with Takumi Takahashi, found itself battling the AutoRace Use BMW with a blazing Naomichi Uramoto. On the wet track the two riders swapped the lead multiple times, pulling about six seconds on the rest of the field before the safety car, which then bunched the pack back up. After the pit stop it was Sylvain Guintoli’s turn, but he couldn’t match Uramoto’s momentum, lapping 4–5 seconds slower than his teammate!

Honda HRC in control

The wet obviously changes strategies and fuel consumption, but the HRC Honda juggernaut doesn’t waver. Takahashi handed over to Jonathan Rea with an eight-second lead over BMW Motorrad, which sent Markus Reiterberger out to replace an excellent van der Mark. Still in the mix are the two leading Yamahas, with World Champion YART ahead of the factory Yamaha, where Andrea Locatelli took over from Jack Miller. The two R1s had a twelve-second cushion, immediately erased by the second safety car appearance. It’s going to be a very long edition...
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Suzuka 8 Hours: Jonathan Rea hammers again, Honda HRC halfway thereSuzuka 8 Hours: Jonathan Rea hammers again, Honda HRC halfway there
Suzuka 8 Hours: Superpole canceled, Honda HRC on top but it will be a lottery—here’s whySuzuka 8 Hours: Superpole canceled, Honda HRC on top but it will be a lottery—here’s why
Suzuka 8 Hours

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jonathan Rea
Road Racing

Suzuka 8 Hours: Jonathan Rea hammers again, Honda HRC halfway there

05 July 2026
yamaha-moto3-2028
Road Racing

Do you like the Yamaha one-make Moto3? Here are the first details of the revolution

04 July 2026
Honda
Road Racing

Suzuka 8 Hours: Superpole canceled, Honda HRC on top but it will be a lottery—here’s why

04 July 2026

More news

Miguel Oliveira Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK

Superbike, BMW takes its time: Where will Oliveira and Petrucci be in 2027?

Superbike
Yari Montella Barni Team Superbike

Superbike: Barni locks in Yari Montella for 2027, Alvaro Bautista’s future uncertain

Superbike
Davide Tardozzi

Davide Tardozzi: market rumor about the VR46 team

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea

Suzuka 8 Hours: Jonathan Rea hammers again, Honda HRC halfway there

Road Racing
lucas-coenen-mxgp-ktm

Coenen hammers in MXGP: holeshot and breakaway, Vlaanderen shines with Ducati

Motocross

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Márquez: "I could have had twice the money

MotoGP
Bulega Marquez Bagnaia Lecuona World Ducati Week Race of Champions 2026

Ducati ignites Misano, Bulega challenges Marquez in the Race of Champions: the weekend schedule

MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega Ducati WDW

WDW 2026, Race of Champions Qualifying: Superbike beats MotoGP, Bulega on pole

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia: The Whole Truth About His Relationship with Marc Márquez

MotoGP
MotoGP 2026

Rider market (almost) closed: tensions among the big names left out

MotoGP

Loading