MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

GP and Spec Series, Equal Machinery but Goodbye Creativity: Is This Really the Future?

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 17 August 2026 at 22:20
campionati-monomarca-commento
Add as a preferred source on Google
Is this really the right path for the future of competitions? A comment on the "dark side" of one-make championships, between talent and limitations.
What do you think about the many one-make championships present at every level? The near future of Moto3 under Yamaha’s banner invites reflection. But are we really sure this is the best future for racing? It certainly levels performance and creates a fair fight, but it kills technical creativity... That’s not the case in MotoGP, but something similar was happening in Moto2 as well: at the beginning it was rich in diversity, then it was almost reduced to a KALEX one-make, with the ever-present exception of Speed Up/Boscoscuro, and from 2024, Forward. But let’s also think of the now-defunct MotoE, first a one-make with Energica and then Ducati, or the current Bagger World Cup... Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons of this situation.

Drawbacks: creativity and development wiped out

Let’s start with what, in my opinion (and I don’t think I’m the only one who thinks so), is the biggest problem. Everything is locked to a single manufacturer; design creativity, and therefore healthy competition among manufacturers, is completely wiped out. The machinery is the same for everyone, with the same components, and engineers have no opportunity to devise solutions or special parts. The regulations are rigid, so much for mechanical imagination and the curiosity it used to spark. Looking at the riders, a one-make series could also limit young riders’ growth: lightning-fast on one brand, but in case of changes, how many can adapt right away? And let’s also lightly touch on the issue of potential sponsors’ interest when all the bikes are identical...

Advantages: more battles, reduced costs

Let’s take a look at the positive sides of a one-make championship. Having a single, identical machine for everyone, which cannot be tweaked or modified in the slightest, can lead to cost reductions, opening doors to many more riders who might otherwise be held back by budget, a sore point especially these days. Everyone has the same weapons, so victory depends solely on the rider in the saddle and the team members nailing the setup. As a result, the on-track battle heats up: once any mechanical difference is removed, only the riders’ talent stands out, allowing them to deliver races rich in battles and overtakes.
As with everything, there are pros and cons: which side are you on?
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Dall'Igna's fascinating idea: Ducati's proposal rejected by the MotoGP leadershipDall'Igna's fascinating idea: Ducati's proposal rejected by the MotoGP leadership
Honda’s strategic wildcard with Takaaki Nakagami in MotoGP at MotegiHonda’s strategic wildcard with Takaaki Nakagami in MotoGP at Motegi
Liberty Media

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

vickers
Road Racing

A Whole Different World: Honda Thrashes Ducati in the British Superbike Championship

16 August 2026
supersport
Road Racing

MotoAmerica: Alessandro Di Mario Comes Up Just Short

16 August 2026
Cook 1
Road Racing

Max Cook scare at Thruxton: the Bimota rider's condition

16 August 2026

More news

Aleix Espargaro MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro undergoes surgery again: "Record recovery." Close to returning on the Honda

MotoGP
farres-triumph-mx2-svezia

Guillem Farres, guts and points: after the crash, sensational comebacks and MX2 lead intact

Motocross
Gigi Dall'Igna

Dall'Igna's fascinating idea: Ducati's proposal rejected by the MotoGP leadership

MotoGP
herlings-coenen-mxgp-mx2-svezia

Herlings hits 121, Coenen's roar and a slight scare: a red-hot show at the MXGP of Sweden

Motocross
vickers

A Whole Different World: Honda Thrashes Ducati in the British Superbike Championship

Road Racing

Popular articles

Cook 1

Max Cook scare at Thruxton: the Bimota rider's condition

Road Racing
Gigi Dall'Igna

Dall'Igna's fascinating idea: Ducati's proposal rejected by the MotoGP leadership

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez–Valentino Rossi in a deep freeze: "We are very different"

MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami

Honda’s strategic wildcard with Takaaki Nakagami in MotoGP at Motegi

MotoGP
vickers

A Whole Different World: Honda Thrashes Ducati in the British Superbike Championship

Road Racing

Loading