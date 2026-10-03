France lights up the MXoN; Italy solid: decisive push tomorrow, schedule and live stream

Forato, Zanchi and Adamo deliver solid qualifying motos; tomorrow brings decisive races for the 2026 Motocross of Nations: here’s how it went.

First shout for the host nation: France is on pole position, while Italy takes 4th place. That wraps up Qualifying Heat day, the MXGP , MX2 and Open qualifying races at Ernée, the stage for the 2026 Motocross of Nations. Remember, our riders started quite far back due to a very unfavorable draw yesterday (28th out of 32 nations), yet they still logged three solid races and tomorrow everything will be up for grabs. Here’s how the three motos went, here are the times for tomorrow’s races that will decide the winning nation of this edition: in Italy all three will be live streamed on Rai Play starting at 13:00.

MXGP: Spain stands out

We begin with the MXGP class, with Alberto Forato representing Italy and finishing just off the moto podium in 4th place. Triumph for Spain thanks to Jorge Prado, second place for France with Romain Febvre, third for Slovenia with Jan Pancar. It was a full-on comeback ride for the freshly crowned SMX champion from Spain, 31st at the gate due to the draw, yet able to overcome the home rider and 2025 MXGP world champion, who started from the 22nd gate but initially pulled the moto holeshot before being forced to yield. Rounding out the podium is the Slovenian and Italian MX1 champion (starting from the 4th gate). A massive charge to 5th from Lucas Coenen (Belgium) after a crash right at the start of the race.

MX2: the hosts move into the lead

The second moto of the day was MX2. France puffs out its chest thanks to Mathis Valin, “helped” by a crash for Belgian Sacha Coenen, who had initially taken control of the race (he would fight back to finish 7th). South Africa makes the headlines too, taking second place thanks to a roar from Camden McLellan, who’s had a stellar season in the world championship class and is the reigning vice world champion. On the third step of the moto podium there’s another highlight for the United States with young Levi Kitchen, who finishes ahead of the reigning MX2 world champion Guillem Farres (Spain). For our side, Ferruccio Zanchi brings home 8th in the moto, putting Italy provisionally 3rd behind France in the lead and Spain in second.

Open: the Herlings operation

And indeed we find Jeffrey Herlings in this category—how else could it end, in your opinion? Just like in the latest GPs: breakaway win without particular issues or obstacles, a decisive strike the Netherlands needed. Liam Everts takes second, the steadiest rider for Belgium on this qualifying day after the crashes we mentioned for the Coenen twins. But pole position goes to the representatives of the host nation: Tom Vialle’s third place completes the work started by Febvre and Valin. Andrea Adamo finishes 4th in the moto, allowing Italy to secure 4th overall in qualifying: that’s where the assault on the 2026 Motocross of Nations will launch from.

France on pole: the Nations standings