After KOVE’s flop, is a new Chinese brand taking on MXGP? What we know so far

From rally racing to the Motocross World Championship? Emerging Chinese brand HOTO is developing a 450 and aiming to make its MXGP debut...

HOTO, an emerging manufacturer based in Chongqing, mainly active in off-road competitions and rally raids with its official HOTO Factory Racing team. An initial MXGP prototype is said to have been spotted at EICMA. Another curious detail is that the company was founded by former KOVE engineers and executives who left following a restructuring. For now, we have only paddock rumors, but the name Tom Steensels has resurfaced. He was expected to lead the KOVE factory team and could now become the driving force behind this new project, which is still in development and has yet to receive official confirmation. It would make for a very interesting story... KOVE’s bid to enter MXGP has fallen through , but there had been talk of another possible Chinese brand. Now we know its name:, an emerging manufacturer based in Chongqing, mainly active in off-road competitions and rally raids with its official HOTO Factory Racing team. An initial MXGP prototype is said to have been spotted at EICMA. Another curious detail is that the company was founded by former KOVE engineers and executives who left following a restructuring. For now, we have only paddock rumors, but the name Tom Steensels has resurfaced. He was expected to lead the KOVE factory team and could now become the driving force behind this new project, which is still in development and has yet to receive official confirmation. It would make for a very interesting story...

What we know so far

The name means “red camel,” reflecting the company’s roots as the evolution of a Chinese team called Red Camel Rally. Officially known as Chongqing HOTO Motor Technology Co., Ltd., the brand was indeed founded by former KOVE staff and, like KOVE, started out in rally racing. It made its debut in 2025, dominating the Taklimakan Rally in China. It also entered its first Dakar in the Rally2 category with the 450 Rally bikes, designed in-house but powered by KTM-derived engines. This year, HOTO made its RallyGP debut with Mason Klein (formerly of KOVE), Martin Michek and Haoyu Shi. Klein delivered an impressive result, finishing the event 14th overall and 10th in his class.

Is motocross the next challenge? According to GateDrop and Speedweek, the company appears to be putting the finishing touches on its prototypes back home—450cc models in a distinctive red-and-white livery, making them MXGP-spec—before bringing them to Europe to begin proper testing. Tom Steensels is expected to oversee the new HOTO Factory Racing team’s technical and logistical operations, while the identities of the two potential riders remain a mystery. The timeline is very, very tight, and the project is still at an early stage. It is not certain that the team will make it to the starting gate from the opening GPs, but joining the Motocross World Championship partway through the season is also a possibility. Rumors are starting to spread; now we await any official announcements about this new project, which, alongside ZXMOTO, could mark China’s full-scale charge into international motocross.