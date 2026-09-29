Is motocross going electric? Honda and Yamaha ready to put on a show at MXoN

Over the weekend, Honda and Yamaha electric models will do a few demo laps before the Motocross of Nations. Event schedule and timings.

Yamaha YE-01 Racing Concept and the Honda CR ELECTRIC PROTO at the Motocross of Nations next weekend, just a few days away. The French track at Ernée will host these demo laps scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 12:45, ahead of qualifying and races: we’ll see what fans of knobby tires think… And what do you think? Below are the entry list and event timings, available by subscription on Electric power officially lands in Motocross. Don’t worry, not with a team or anything for the World Championship: for now we’re only talking about a demonstration featuring theand theat the Motocross of Nations next weekend, just a few days away. The French track at Ernée will host these demo laps scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 12:45, ahead of qualifying and races: we’ll see what fans of knobby tires think… And what do you think? Below are the entry list and event timings, available by subscription on mxgp -tv.com, but with no live TV broadcast in Italy.

The Honda and Yamaha challenges

The Golden Wing will bring the CR ELECTRIC PROTO, ridden by Trey Canard and Justin Brayton. Canard was the first Honda rider to compete in an electric motocross race in 2023 in the All Japan Motocross Championship, while Brayton boasts extensive experience built over years of racing in AMA Supercross . The CR ELECTRIC PROTO has already been put to the test in competition, specifically racing in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup with Team HRC. In its first season in the series, the Honda team won the men’s championship and finished second in both the women’s and the teams’ championships.

As for the tuning fork brand, here’s the YE-01 Racing Concept, first unveiled at EICMA in Milan last year. It will be ridden by 2004 MX2 World Champion and 2007 AMA Supercross 250cc East Champion Ben Townley, and by 2011 MX3 World Vice-Champion and three-time Enduropale du Touquet winner Milko Potisek. The model combines the YZ450F’s chassis technology with Electric Motion’s powertrain: the goal is to preserve the allure of motocross while offering a new kind of riding experience that leverages the characteristics of electric power.

MXoN 2026, the schedule

Saturday, October 3

2:20 PM – MXGP Qualifying Heat

3:20 PM – MX2 Qualifying Heat

4:20 PM – OPEN Qualifying Heat

Sunday, October 4

1:00 PM – Race 1 (MXGP-MX2)

2:30 PM – Race 2 (MX2-OPEN)

3:55 PM – Race 3 (MXGP-OPEN) -> the only one live on Rai Play Sport 3

Awards ceremony immediately after the final race