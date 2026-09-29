MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Is motocross going electric? Honda and Yamaha ready to put on a show at MXoN

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 16:49
honda-yamaha-elettriche-motocross-nazioni
Follow us on Google News
Over the weekend, Honda and Yamaha electric models will do a few demo laps before the Motocross of Nations. Event schedule and timings.
Electric power officially lands in Motocross. Don’t worry, not with a team or anything for the World Championship: for now we’re only talking about a demonstration featuring the Yamaha YE-01 Racing Concept and the Honda CR ELECTRIC PROTO at the Motocross of Nations next weekend, just a few days away. The French track at Ernée will host these demo laps scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at 12:45, ahead of qualifying and races: we’ll see what fans of knobby tires think… And what do you think? Below are the entry list and event timings, available by subscription on mxgp-tv.com, but with no live TV broadcast in Italy.

The Honda and Yamaha challenges

The Golden Wing will bring the CR ELECTRIC PROTO, ridden by Trey Canard and Justin Brayton. Canard was the first Honda rider to compete in an electric motocross race in 2023 in the All Japan Motocross Championship, while Brayton boasts extensive experience built over years of racing in AMA Supercross. The CR ELECTRIC PROTO has already been put to the test in competition, specifically racing in the 2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup with Team HRC. In its first season in the series, the Honda team won the men’s championship and finished second in both the women’s and the teams’ championships.
As for the tuning fork brand, here’s the YE-01 Racing Concept, first unveiled at EICMA in Milan last year. It will be ridden by 2004 MX2 World Champion and 2007 AMA Supercross 250cc East Champion Ben Townley, and by 2011 MX3 World Vice-Champion and three-time Enduropale du Touquet winner Milko Potisek. The model combines the YZ450F’s chassis technology with Electric Motion’s powertrain: the goal is to preserve the allure of motocross while offering a new kind of riding experience that leverages the characteristics of electric power.
-> Motocross of Nations 2026, the updated entry list

MXoN 2026, the schedule

Saturday, October 3
2:20 PM – MXGP Qualifying Heat
3:20 PM – MX2 Qualifying Heat
4:20 PM – OPEN Qualifying Heat
Sunday, October 4
1:00 PM – Race 1 (MXGP-MX2)
2:30 PM – Race 2 (MX2-OPEN)
3:55 PM – Race 3 (MXGP-OPEN) -> the only one live on Rai Play Sport 3
Awards ceremony immediately after the final race
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Are little Fontanesis on the rise? Who are Chantal Pavoni and Cecilia Polato, wildcard entries in the WMX World ChampionshipAre little Fontanesis on the rise? Who are Chantal Pavoni and Cecilia Polato, wildcard entries in the WMX World Championship
Jorge Prado, 2026 SMX World Champion: counter-overtake on Deegan seals the title and a $1 million prizeJorge Prado, 2026 SMX World Champion: counter-overtake on Deegan seals the title and a $1 million prize
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Supercross
Motocross

Jorge Prado, 2026 SMX World Champion: counter-overtake on Deegan seals the title and a $1 million prize

27 September 2026
pavoni-polato-motocross
Motocross

Are little Fontanesis on the rise? Who are Chantal Pavoni and Cecilia Polato, wildcard entries in the WMX World Championship

26 September 2026
turner-debutto-wmx-motocross
Motocross

Lachlan Turner’s explosive debut: the young American dazzles in the Motocross World Championship

22 September 2026

More news

ktm

KTM torpedoes the single-bike rule in MotoGP: "A budget cap like in F1 is better

MotoGP
Yari Montella Superbike

Yari Montella, a proven force in Superbike: the big goal is getting ever closer

Superbike
ray

British Superbike is a different world: Yamaha and Bradley Ray can still win the title

Road Racing
maximo-quiles-match-point-moto3-giappone

Maximo Quiles, Moto3 match point already at Motegi: what needs to happen

Road Racing
Alberto Surra Motocorsa Racing Team Superbike

Alberto Surra, from despair to redemption: the first SBK podium is only the beginning

Superbike

Popular articles

Nicolò Bulega

VR46, Bulega reassures Valentino Rossi: "This time, no more mistakes

MotoGP
Biaggi

From Biaggi to Bulega, how much Superbike has changed: "In MotoGP, don't expect him to win right away

Paolo Gozzi Column
CFMoto (1)

Holgado and Quiles aboard the CFMoto V4 SR-RR: the Chinese superbike sets its sights on 2027

Superbike
pawelec-moto2

Triumph in EWC and Moto2, now the World Championship: Milan Pawelec’s stellar run

Road Racing
Superbike: Luigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse

Dall’Igna hails Bulega and slams the crackdown on Ducati: “Limiting the winning bike is not the solution.”

Superbike

Loading