MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Maximo Quiles, Moto3 match point already at Motegi: what needs to happen

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 12:15
maximo-quiles-match-point-moto3-giappone
Follow us on Google News
In Motegi, the first World Championship opportunity for Maximo Quiles: here’s what the Moto3 leader needs to do.
At the Japanese Grand Prix we’ll have the first chance to celebrate one of the 2026 champions. Maximo Quiles, the undisputed leader of the Moto3 category, could already wrap it up. It looks more like a mere formality, considering the lead he holds in the standings is truly enormous. Mathematically, however, there’s still a sliver of hope, in the sense that his rivals can only hope to postpone the party for a few more GPs, since it would take a real cataclysm to strip the young Spaniard of the Aspar Team of the crown... Here’s the situation.

One step from the Moto3 title

Maximo Quiles leads the riders’ standings with 306 points, Alvaro Carpe is second with 175 points, David Almansa is third with 174 points, tied with Brian Uriarte in 4th. We’re talking about a lead of 131 and 132 points over his closest pursuers, an incredible advantage for the young Spanish rider. If he wants to celebrate already at Motegi, therefore with six rounds to spare, he must end the GP with a lead of 150 points over the mentioned rivals, meaning he needs to gain another 18–19 points. A new win alone wouldn’t be enough to seal the deal; he also has to watch what his chasers do. Sooner or later, though, it’s undeniably a stellar season: despite the injury and the zero at Silverstone (his only one in 2026), he still maintained a monster lead thanks to nine wins, four more podiums, and an 11th place. All this in just his second season in Moto3, the last before stepping up to Moto2 again with the CFMOTO Aspar Team.

Quiles champion if... The scenarios

- Quiles wins, Carpe no better than 10th, Almansa–Uriarte no better than 9th
- Quiles 2nd, Carpe no better than 15th, Almansa–Uriarte no better than 14th
- Quiles 3rd or worse -> everything postponed to the next GP, regardless of rivals’ results
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Maximo Quiles: The Injury, Moto3 Dominance, and CatsMaximo Quiles: The Injury, Moto3 Dominance, and Cats
2027 Moto3 Grid: First Pieces in Place and Many Seats Still Open — What We Know So Far2027 Moto3 Grid: First Pieces in Place and Many Seats Still Open — What We Know So Far
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

ray
Road Racing

British Superbike is a different world: Yamaha and Bradley Ray can still win the title

29 September 2026
pawelec-moto2
Road Racing

Triumph in EWC and Moto2, now the World Championship: Milan Pawelec’s stellar run

28 September 2026
motojunior-aragon
Road Racing

Aragon "on fire": Italian triumphs, dramatic twists, and a MotoJunior champion

28 September 2026

More news

ray

British Superbike is a different world: Yamaha and Bradley Ray can still win the title

Road Racing
Alberto Surra Motocorsa Racing Team Superbike

Alberto Surra, from despair to redemption: the first SBK podium is only the beginning

Superbike
Red Bull MotoGP

Sponsor war: Red Bull eyes a major coup, Monster parts ways with Quartararo

MotoGP
Nicolò Bulega

VR46, Bulega reassures Valentino Rossi: "This time, no more mistakes

MotoGP
CFMoto (1)

Holgado and Quiles aboard the CFMoto V4 SR-RR: the Chinese superbike sets its sights on 2027

Superbike

Popular articles

Nicolò Bulega

VR46, Bulega reassures Valentino Rossi: "This time, no more mistakes

MotoGP
CFMoto (1)

Holgado and Quiles aboard the CFMoto V4 SR-RR: the Chinese superbike sets its sights on 2027

Superbike
Biaggi

From Biaggi to Bulega, how much Superbike has changed: "In MotoGP, don't expect him to win right away

Paolo Gozzi Column
Marc Marquez

Marquez "an actor," Toprak flunked: Chicho Lorenzo's barbs

MotoGP
pawelec-moto2

Triumph in EWC and Moto2, now the World Championship: Milan Pawelec’s stellar run

Road Racing

Loading