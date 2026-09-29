Maximo Quiles, Moto3 match point already at Motegi: what needs to happen

In Motegi, the first World Championship opportunity for Maximo Quiles: here’s what the Moto3 leader needs to do.

At the Japanese Grand Prix we’ll have the first chance to celebrate one of the 2026 champions. Maximo Quiles , the undisputed leader of the Moto3 category, could already wrap it up. It looks more like a mere formality, considering the lead he holds in the standings is truly enormous. Mathematically, however, there’s still a sliver of hope, in the sense that his rivals can only hope to postpone the party for a few more GPs, since it would take a real cataclysm to strip the young Spaniard of the Aspar Team of the crown... Here’s the situation.

One step from the Moto3 title

Maximo Quiles leads the riders’ standings with 306 points, Alvaro Carpe is second with 175 points, David Almansa is third with 174 points, tied with Brian Uriarte in 4th. We’re talking about a lead of 131 and 132 points over his closest pursuers, an incredible advantage for the young Spanish rider. If he wants to celebrate already at Motegi, therefore with six rounds to spare, he must end the GP with a lead of 150 points over the mentioned rivals, meaning he needs to gain another 18–19 points. A new win alone wouldn’t be enough to seal the deal; he also has to watch what his chasers do. Sooner or later, though, it’s undeniably a stellar season: despite the injury and the zero at Silverstone (his only one in 2026), he still maintained a monster lead thanks to nine wins, four more podiums, and an 11th place. All this in just his second season in Moto3, the last before stepping up to Moto2 again with the CFMOTO Aspar Team.

Quiles champion if... The scenarios

- Quiles wins, Carpe no better than 10th, Almansa–Uriarte no better than 9th

- Quiles 2nd, Carpe no better than 15th, Almansa–Uriarte no better than 14th

- Quiles 3rd or worse -> everything postponed to the next GP, regardless of rivals’ results