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Finally, Viñales Gets the Green Light for His MotoGP Return

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 08:22
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Maverick Vinales returns to compete in MotoGP: he's back for this GP in Japan, with the shoulder complications now behind him. 
Wondering what happened to him? Here he is: Maverick Vinales will finally return to racing in MotoGP at the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend. A long break for the KTM Tech3 rider, who ran into unexpected complications with the shoulder injury suffered at last year’s Sachsenring GP. The situation has now improved significantly and he has finally received medical clearance to return to the World Championship. At least until the end of the year, for his last races before saying goodbye to both the team and MotoGP. “I’m not at 100% yet, but I’m on the right track and I feel ready to take this next step,” Vinales commented. “At Motegi it will be about building things up gradually, understanding where I’m at physically and getting the feeling back with the bike.” 

The official KTM Tech3 statement 

The Spaniard has been absent since the German Grand Prix in July due to persistent complications related to his previous shoulder injury. After undergoing corrective surgery earlier this year, Viñales focused on his rehabilitation program together with his medical team, KTM, and Tech3. Following further medical evaluations and fitness assessments at Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Centre (APC), Viñales has been cleared to return to racing and will rejoin Enea Bastianini in the Tech3 garage at Mobility Resort Motegi for the sixteenth round of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.
The return in Japan comes after several races on the sidelines, during which KTM test and reserve rider Pol Espargaró stood in for Viñales at Silverstone, Aragon, Misano, and Austria. Viñales continued working toward his comeback during this period, and now his return is confirmed for the first overseas race of the season. With Viñales back alongside Bastianini, the Tech3 team can once again count on its full MotoGP rider lineup as the 2026 championship enters its final stages. 
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