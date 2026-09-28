Marquez "an actor," Toprak flunked: Chicho Lorenzo's barbs

One week after the Austrian GP, Chicho Lorenzo, father of MotoGP Legend Jorge Lorenzo, takes stock of the championship. The weekend saw Pedro Acosta take his first-ever triumph, Martin return to the top of the standings, and some difficulties for Marc Marquez

Acosta’s first victory

Jorge Lorenzo’s father emphasized how it was a historic race for KTM and Acosta. "I remember the first year when they were waiting to see if he could beat Marc Marquez’s record as the youngest rider to win in MotoGP. It’s been three years, a bit more—that’s how long it took Pedro Acosta to reach this milestone, and this will be a historic victory for Spanish motorcycling. Because the first win has extraordinary power for riders. It makes them feel that everything is in place, that they have everything it takes to win."

After all, the Shark of Mazarrón has qualities that set him apart, projecting him as one of MotoGP’s future champions. "Acosta is a very technical rider. More than technical, I’d say he masters the bike in every kind of extreme situation. He works hard to push the front to the limit, bringing the bike to the edge," continued Chicho Lorenzo.

Martin’s leadership

We’ll see if those issues come back. When you’re competing in a championship and you lose it because of something you can’t control, it’s a shame, right? Like the other day, when he lost a lot of points, which this time he offset with Marc’s poor result." It’s a great moment for Spanish motorcycling. Among the contenders for the 2026 title is Jorge Martin, already MotoGP champion in 2024. He currently has a 12-point lead over Marc Marquez in the standings . ‘Martinator’ has deliberately chosen not to have surgery on his arm. "."

But will the Aprilia rider from Madrid be able to handle the pressure until the end of the World Championship, with seven Grands Prix still to go? "You could see he was under too much pressure. We saw it in that start where he made a mistake. One thing is that when we’re anxious, tense, with all that, the brain doesn’t work the same as when we’re calm. And that’s where those problems that Martin sometimes has come from."

Marquez, the main “actor”

Marc Marquez is much more solid psychologically, showing extraordinary confidence and assurance. Credit to experience, after having won nine world titles. A pity about that brake problem that kept him off the podium at the Red Bull Ring. "He’s like an actor, who knows when to play the character he’s portraying, especially in moments of joy. But in moments of concern he can’t act, and you can always read between the lines what’s going through his head. Or even when he makes statements that don’t quite match what his face is expressing."

Toprak and Raul ‘fail’

Chicho Lorenzo also commented on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s last place on the Yamaha. "There are still people betting on Toprak and justifying it by saying he’s riding a poor bike. Come on, if Quartararo is on the third row, the Yamaha can’t be that bad..." Some criticism for Raul Fernandez as well: "It seems that since he signed, there’s been a dip in form... You can’t aspire to be a top player with that kind of inconsistency."