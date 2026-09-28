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Japanese GP, early wake-up guaranteed: complete guide to TV and streaming schedules

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 28 September 2026 at 08:30
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Heading to the Japanese Grand Prix—ready for the early wake-up? All the TV and streaming times for the three classes.
The World Championship leaves Europe for the Asian and Australian rounds. It starts with Motegi in Japan—ready for some sleepless nights? If you want to follow all the classes, it kicks off around 2:00 AM Italian time, with races at 8:00 AM on Saturday (MotoGP Sprint) and from 4:00 AM on Sunday. The Aprilia vs Ducati duel resumes, but with great attention to the Acosta-KTM pairing, even more so after the triumph at Spielberg. In the premier class, remember Honda’s wild card for Japanese test rider Takaaki Nakagami and Thai rider Somkiat Chantra standing in for Joan Mir.
There’s no shortage of fresh and Eastern faces in Moto3 as well: Thailand’s Kiattisak Singhapong makes his debut with the Snipers Team, lined up until the end of the year in place of Nicola Carraro, while BOE Motorsports hands a debut to Japan’s Ryota Ogiwara. Below are all the times for the first Asian round: full live coverage on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV). TV8 will go with “semi-delayed” coverage: live only for qualifying and Sprint, delayed for Sunday’s three races.

Japanese GP CET schedule

Friday, October 2
2:00-2:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
2:50-3:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
3:45-4:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
6:15-6:50 Moto3 Practice
7:05-7:45 Moto2 Practice
8:00-9:00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, October 3
1:40-2:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
2:25-2:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
3:10-3:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
3:50-4:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
5:45-6:30 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
6:45-7:25 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
8:00 MotoGP Sprint – 12 laps
Sunday, October 4
2:40-2:50 MotoGP Warm Up
4:00 Moto3 Race – 17 laps
5:15 Moto2 Race – 19 laps
7:00 MotoGP Race – 24 laps
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