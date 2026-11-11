Marc Márquez’s Tenth World Championship: How Much Will He Earn in 2026?

Marc Marquez arrives in Portimao with the MotoGP title within reach. He leads the championship with 431 points, 60 more than Jorge Martin and 74 more than Marco Bezzecchi, and needs just 14 points in Portugal to clinch the crown, regardless of his rivals’ results. The Ducati superstar is already a legend, and his triumphant results have brought him fame and fortune...

Marc Marquez: champion and self-employed worker

In the Algarve, Marc Marquez is not just fighting for a single season or another world title. His tenth crown would take him past Valentino Rossi’s nine. It would be a hugely symbolic achievement, coming in Ducati’s centenary year and marking the final title before regulatory changes reshape MotoGP. The Cervera rider has already confirmed that he will enter this new era with the same team, having renewed his contract with Ducati Lenovo for 2027 and 2028.

Since making his World Championship debut in 2008 (and joining MotoGP in 2013), he has earned tens of millions of euros before tax, mainly through multimillion-euro contracts with Honda and bonuses linked to his various world titles. Commercial deals—with Red Bull, Alpinestars, Shoei and Estrella Galicia among them—have added to his earnings. But that’s not all: Marc Marquez has also invested in property. He owns a luxury villa in Cervera with a gym and swimming pool (valued at €3 million), a super villa on the outskirts of Madrid (€10 million), and several commercial properties in Barcelona. Finally, he runs his own brand, linked to the number 93, and has invested in digital projects, start-ups and an agency, Vertical Group, which manages the image of several world-famous athletes.

Taxes paid to the authorities

Unlike many of his MotoGP peers, Marc Marquez has chosen not to move his tax residence to Andorra. The Principality applies a tax rate capped at 10% on annual earnings above €40,000—a striking difference from the 40–50% rates in European countries. Over the course of his career to date, the Ducati superstar has paid more than €70 million in taxes to the Spanish treasury, in the country where he was born and still lives. Every year, he pays more than €5 million to the Spanish tax authorities! "By always staying in Spain, I have half of what I could have had, but I’ve always asked myself: ‘If I had twice as much, would my life change?’ The answer was no," #93 said recently.

Winning his tenth world title

With his eighth MotoGP title—and his second with Ducati—how much will Marc Marquez earn? According to unofficial but fairly reliable estimates, he earns a base salary of €12 million per season. A €3 million bonus is included if he wins the world title. Add to that the prizes linked to his on-track results, and his earnings can reach €17.5 million per season. Bonuses for individual victories are in the region of €150,000–€200,000 per race, with €40,000 for each Sprint Race win. A second place in a full-length race is worth €80,000, while third place brings in €40,000.