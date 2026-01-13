Marc Marquez’s villa: a €10 million ultra-luxury bunker

Marc Marquez reclaimed the MotoGP title in 2025, after a few seasons left empty-handed due to injuries. Riding the Ducati GP25 , he once again became the undisputed champion and will start as the favorite for the next championship as well.

The new injury at Mandalika is a minor issue compared to what he has endured in recent years. It was precisely to undergo medical treatment after the Jerez ordeal in 2020 that the superstar decided to move from Cervera to Madrid, together with his brother Alex.

The dream home

Life is smiling again for Marc Marquez , who is enjoying a magnificent period both on and off the track. For some time now, his girlfriend Gemma Pinto has become his soulmate and inseparable companion, present at almost every Grand Prix. Together they also share a luxurious villa on the outskirts of Madrid, where they usually retreat when they want to be alone and relax after many trips.

A residential home that previously belonged to former Real Madrid footballer Mariano Diaz. It is located in an exclusive area known as La Finca, where plots cost a fortune. Marc Marquez ’s villa spans over 1,300 square meters across several floors, with seven bedrooms, a spectacular design featuring large windows and smart use of stone.

As some Spanish sources say, “it’s not a classic mansion, but a luxury bunker designed to last, with maximum security, thermal efficiency, and total privacy from prying eyes.” A two-level pool in the garden, a walkway leading to the house, and inside, every comfort you can imagine.

A villa full of comforts

The living room is dominated by a gigantic bookcase that stretches from top to bottom along one of the walls, filled with the couple’s personal decorative items, such as helmets, trophies, race photos, and books. A white pool table, surrounded by soft rugs and decorative accents with African inspiration. As for the kitchen, while the rest of the house is dominated by white and stone tones, here wood takes center stage. This is where Marc and Gemma record many of their home videos, where they host impromptu dinners with friends, have breakfast, and spend much of their time at home.