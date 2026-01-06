Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, spoke about this now-concluded MotoGP season, Marc Marquez’s impact, and Pecco Bagnaia’s situation. All while awaiting the new regulations that will come into force in 2027, when we’ll see prototypes on track that are very different from the current ones.

Marquez’s supremacy

For the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, it was another season of victories and records, the fourth in a row after the MotoGP titles won by Jorge Martin (2024) and Pecco Bagnaia. This time it was the newcomer Marc Marquez, in his first year as a factory Ducati rider, who led the Red to success, sweeping aside both internal and external rivals. "We knew Marc was exceptionally strong, but he exceeded our expectations," Domenicali admitted in an interview with Cycle World.

Bagnaia’s troubles

It was a complex season. He started strong, but had tough weekends, technical issues, and bad luck." Ducati has claimed four consecutive MotoGP titles with three different riders, plus a sixth constructors’ title—something the CEO himself interprets as the clearest proof of the Desmosedici’s technical superiority. But the flip side was the lackluster performance by Pecco Bagnaia , which cast some shadows over the GP25. "."

Claudio Domenicali has no intention of throwing in the towel with Pecco, and over the coming months the engineers will try to restore the feeling between the rider and the bike. "We’ll give him all the support he needs to win again, together." He also acknowledges the difficulty of sharing a garage with a rider like Marquez: "It’s not easy competing alongside someone like that, not even for a champion. But this experience will help Pecco grow."

MotoGP in 2027

The CEO also spoke about the changes coming into effect in 2027 in the MotoGP championship, which will limit or ban several systems developed and perfected by Ducati. "It will be a complete reset: new bikes, new engines, and less room for aerodynamic and mechanical innovations."

He did not reveal details about the future GP27, but assured that work began a year ago and that they will try once again to make the difference in the World Championship. "Sometimes people complain that we’re “too dominant, but the rules are the same for everyone. If we keep winning, it’s because our guys are doing an extraordinary job," Domenicali concluded.