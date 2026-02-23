Edwards and Bayliss: second-generation Superbike stars go head-to-head

Troy Bayliss and Colin Edwards wrote memorable pages in the history of Superbike as it once was. Five world titles between them, sharing battles for three years up to the unforgettable Imola 2002 showdown, then meeting again in MotoGP. The two now do very different things in life, but they still have one thing in common: their sons are motorcycle racers!

BETWEEN TRACK AND MOTOCROSS

So it happened that on the weekend of February 20–22 the racing second generation of Edwards (actually the third...) and Bayliss competed at high levels in motorcycling. Over 14,000 kilometers apart. Oli Bayliss in the World Supersport Championship at home at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, while Hayes Edwards was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the opening round of the AMA Supercross 250cc East Division.

OLI BAYLISS ON THE PODIUM

The home round of the World Supersport Championship certainly did Oli Bayliss good. In his fifth season in the world series, the second in a row with PTR Triumph, he scored his first-ever world podium with third place in Race 1 . Under the gaze of Dad Troy—there along with the whole family to support Oli in what looks to be a pivotal season for his career.

PRO DEBUT FOR HAYES EDWARDS

Hayes Edwards, on the other hand, made his “Pro” debut in AMA Supercross last Saturday. After racing SMX Next last year (a 9th place in Pittsburgh as his best result) and appearing at six rounds of AMA Pro Motocross 250cc, he made his Supercross debut in Dallas at the opening round of the East Division. Aboard a Yamaha YZ250F fielded by the EBR team, he got off to a brilliant start in his heat, running 5th into the first corner. However, from that moment on, he gradually lost ground, missing out on the main event even in the LCQ. Next week in Daytona he’ll have another chance.