MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Edwards and Bayliss: second-generation Superbike stars go head-to-head

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Monday, 23 February 2026 at 09:26
Oli Bayliss
Troy Bayliss and Colin Edwards wrote memorable pages in the history of Superbike as it once was. Five world titles between them, sharing battles for three years up to the unforgettable Imola 2002 showdown, then meeting again in MotoGP. The two now do very different things in life, but they still have one thing in common: their sons are motorcycle racers!

BETWEEN TRACK AND MOTOCROSS

So it happened that on the weekend of February 20–22 the racing second generation of Edwards (actually the third...) and Bayliss competed at high levels in motorcycling. Over 14,000 kilometers apart. Oli Bayliss in the World Supersport Championship at home at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, while Hayes Edwards was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the opening round of the AMA Supercross 250cc East Division.

OLI BAYLISS ON THE PODIUM

The home round of the World Supersport Championship certainly did Oli Bayliss good. In his fifth season in the world series, the second in a row with PTR Triumph, he scored his first-ever world podium with third place in Race 1. Under the gaze of Dad Troy—there along with the whole family to support Oli in what looks to be a pivotal season for his career.

PRO DEBUT FOR HAYES EDWARDS

Hayes Edwards, on the other hand, made his “Pro” debut in AMA Supercross last Saturday. After racing SMX Next last year (a 9th place in Pittsburgh as his best result) and appearing at six rounds of AMA Pro Motocross 250cc, he made his Supercross debut in Dallas at the opening round of the East Division. Aboard a Yamaha YZ250F fielded by the EBR team, he got off to a brilliant start in his heat, running 5th into the first corner. However, from that moment on, he gradually lost ground, missing out on the main event even in the LCQ. Next week in Daytona he’ll have another chance.

Read also

The Roar of Silence: Mindfulness, the Calm of the Strong in MotoGPThe Roar of Silence: Mindfulness, the Calm of the Strong in MotoGP
Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventureAlessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventure
Corsedimoto

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Arenas_Supersport_Phillip_Island
Road Racing

It could be done, and I took the risk": Albert Arenas, sensational Supersport debut

22 February 2026
arenas
Road Racing

Supersport Australia: Arenas hits the jackpot, Race 2 is a wild rollercoaster

22 February 2026

More news

LGZ_5171_result

Pedro Acosta realistic: Aprilia and Ducati look formidable, but KTM is improving

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez crashes three times: "I'm not at my best yet

MotoGP
honda-motogp-test-buriram

Honda does its "homework": no revolutions, but tangible growth

MotoGP
Alvaro Bautista Superbike SBK Barni Ducati

Alvaro Bautista, from a simple mistake to his first podium with Barni: "I survived"

Superbike

Popular articles

quartararo-yamaha-buriram-motogp

Quartararo desperate at the Buriram test: Yamaha struggles, the V4 won't get off the ground

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia says goodbye to Ducati: "The best decision for me"

MotoGP
Sam Lowes Superbike SBK Australia Phillip Island 2026

WorldSBK Australia, crashes and injuries for Sam Lowes and Mattia Rato: the riders' conditions

Superbike
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak is already under pressure: Yamaha too slow, MotoGP style unfamiliar

MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike SBK Phillip Island Australia

SBK: Ducati off the pace, BMW find solace in Miguel Oliveira’s mega comeback

Superbike

Loading