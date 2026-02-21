MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

The Roar of Silence: Mindfulness, the Calm of the Strong in MotoGP

Stories
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Saturday, 21 February 2026 at 13:00
mm93
What do the roar of a racing motorcycle engine and the silence of a mindfulness session have in common?
It may seem strange, but it’s one of the reasons that drew me to motorcycling. In addition to being a journalist and writer, I am also a yoga teacher and Mindfulness instructor. Every time I’m on the starting grid, I can’t help but notice how mindful the riders are.
Have you ever had the chance to observe the riders before the race? They’re surrounded by technicians doing final checks, encircled by journalists and cameras. Sometimes they even have to deal with an eager fan trying to get a selfie before the start. And them? Grounded, aware, present. In a word, mindful.
Mindfulness is presence. It’s not eyes-closed meditation, much less sedation. It is alert, conscious, non-judgmental attention to the present moment.
A mind free from the noise of thoughts reduces reaction times: essential for riders who, in a fraction of a second, make decisions that can define a race—and even their lives. Conscious breathing helps prevent adrenaline from turning into muscle tension.
Being present ultimately allows you to become one with the bike; it means feeling how the tires work, keeping traction, suspension, and the forces that influence the vehicle’s stability under control. It means that every element of the bike becomes an extension of the rider’s body.
The great MotoGP champions know this: victory isn’t just a matter of speed; it’s also about mental presence. Valentino Rossi has always spoken of that special moment when everything aligns and only the perfect lap remains. After his injury and long rehabilitation, Marc Márquez learned to listen to his body’s limits. By working on the mental management of pain, he transformed his initial impatience to return to racing into awareness.
In the end, the real race is a present mind: when we are here and now, the road becomes perfect. As in a motorcycle race, we live through accelerations, braking, crashes, and victories. A calm mind and clear thinking are the steady, stable hands on the handlebars that allow us to face, with greater awareness, the challenges that inevitably await us behind every curve.

Read also

Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventureAlessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventure
Not just taxes: in San Marino, racing drivers live free, respected, and protectedNot just taxes: in San Marino, racing drivers live free, respected, and protected
MotoGP

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

di mario
Stories

Alessandro Di Mario's Diary: "I'll tell you about my new American adventure

15 February 2026
nepa-klint-moto2-motojunior
Stories

Quest for Redemption: Stefano Nepa’s Moto2 Goals and Ambitions with KLINT Forward

14 February 2026

More news

motogp-test-buriram-final

Ducati sets the pace at Buriram, frustration for Quartararo, aerodynamics reign supreme in testing

MotoGP
2026-zanchi-ducati-mx2-1

Desmo250 MX in the spotlight: Ferruccio Zanchi leads Ducati’s assault on the MX2 World Championship

Motocross
Marc Marquez

Double crash for Marc Marquez: Tardozzi heads to Race Direction

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak is already under pressure: Yamaha too slow, MotoGP style unfamiliar

MotoGP

Popular articles

Mondiale Superbike WorldSBK 2026 Phillip Island Australia

Superbike like MotoGP, possible farewell to Phillip Island: alternative venue already identified

Superbike
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin's trial by fire: Thailand test decisive for his future

MotoGP
martin-motogp-aprilia-2026

Aprilia RS-GP26, first taste for Jorge Martin: two key days for feel, confidence, and speed

MotoGP
ZXMoto

Supersport: Jaume Masia snatches Superpole, but the Chinese already look like a threat!

Road Racing
Debise subito in prima fila su ZxMoto

The Chinese revolution has begun: ZXMoto takes center stage in Supersport

Road Racing

Loading