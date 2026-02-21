The Chinese revolution has begun: ZXMoto takes center stage in Supersport

ZXMoto ’s debut in the World Supersport Championship already smells like history. The new Chinese bike performed beyond the rosiest expectations with an incredible front-row start. Sealing the feat was Valentin Debise, who took third place.

The project was still in development until just a few weeks ago, with limited testing and very few references. Despite this, the French rider made the most of the potential of a technical package that is likely still raw, with enormous room for growth.

“I knew we had what it takes to be competitive right from this first round,” said Valentin Debise. “Qualifying has never been my strong suit, but everything went perfectly. We arrived in Australia with only a few tests under our belt and with a completely new bike. Being able to be so fast right away is truly extraordinary. The goal now is to stay on this path and confirm these improvements in the race.”

Less fortunate was Federico Caricasulo, 18th. If the 820RR’s debut impressed the paddock, much of the credit goes to the Evan Bros Racing Team, one of the most successful outfits in modern Supersport.

The team led by Fabio Evangelista entered WorldSSP in 2016 and has collected a series of successes. In 2019 it won the riders’ world title with Randy Krummenacher and the teams’ title. The following year Andrea Locatelli didn’t just win the championship—he dominated with 12 victories out of 15 races. The team from Romagna then remained a major force with Steven Odendaal, Lorenzo Baldassarri , and Can Oncu.

At the end of 2025, Evan Bros had the brilliant insight to explore new horizons by establishing a partnership with ZXMoto. In recent years, the Chinese motorcycle industry has made an impressive technological leap: it has gone from an emerging player to a leading force. The birth of the 820RR perfectly embodies this transformation.

The project was developed with a modern philosophy: advanced technical solutions, evolved aerodynamics, and a platform designed to compete at the highest level. ZXMoto arrived in the World Championship with a clear goal of making its mark, proving that a Chinese manufacturer can be immediately competitive.