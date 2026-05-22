The Metamorphosis of the Ducati GP26 MotoGP: We're Finally There

Ducati ’s latest 1000cc MotoGP machine builds on the winning concept of recent seasons, although the GP26 has undergone more changes than those seen between the GP24 and GP25. If last year Ducati Corse took a more conservative approach, for the 2026 season the bike expressly developed and available to the four Factory-treated riders (Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio) features several changes that reached their final stage of development over the last two Grands Prix.

DEVELOPMENTS

While the engine, by regulation due to the Grade A concessions, remains the 2025 unit homologated 14 months ago (essentially the 2024 with material-only changes to improve reliability and top speed), the Ducati GP26 differs from the GP25 in several areas. The ride-height device has been further refined, the frame has been revised (with a further evolution tested by Marc Marquez in the post-GP tests at Jerez de la Frontera), and the aerodynamics have undergone a metamorphosis since winter testing.

AERODYNAMICS

For 2026, Ducati studied two different concepts, tested by the factory riders in the early-season tests. One “hybrid” version with 2026 side fairings and a 2025 nose/wing package, plus an extreme version that was never revisited during development, essentially used from the Sepang and Buriram tests. Considering that the new aero package did not favor agility, turning, and rider-friendly handling (for different reasons, yet agreed upon by all), the four Factory riders started the championship with the 2024 aero pack. Effectively the GP24’s.

THE LATEST AERO PACK

At the Jerez tests, Ducati provided two different versions of the hybrid aerodynamics. A first version with 2026 side fairings and a reshaped nose with 2024 wings (later raced by Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, and Fabio Di Giannantonio from Le Mans), and another configuration with 2025 side fairings and the same more bulbous nose with 2024 wings. The latter was adopted only by Marc Marquez, chosen over the other version due to his riding style, height, and build. While Fermin Aldeguer and Franco Morbidelli with their GP25s clearly run the 2025 aero pack (introduced at Mugello 2025, used full-time by Marc Marquez from Assen, and set aside by Pecco Bagnaia for the entire past season), the four Factory-treated riders with their GP26s have, since the post-GP tests at Le Mans, also been standardized with the tail section including the spoiler and seat winglets. The final stage of Borgo Panigale’s latest 1000cc MotoGP bike.