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Bajaj secures KTM’s MotoGP future: offers from new investors rejected

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 10:11
KTM MotoGP Neumeister Beirer
The Mattighofen-based company wants to succeed in MotoGP’s top class, and the new Indian ownership isn’t backing down: Neumeister takes stock.
In 2024, KTM went through a major financial crisis, risking the shutdown of its racing operations and, above all, bankruptcy. Fortunately, the debt restructuring plan was approved, allowing the company to survive. Bajaj Auto’s decisive intervention, with total funding of around 800 million and the subsequent move to majority shareholder, made the difference.
The Indian company immediately made it clear that it wanted to implement a significant cost-cutting plan and was also considering bringing investors into the costly MotoGP project. There were contacts and negotiations, along with rumors about parties who might acquire the factory team or become partners, but in the end nothing happened. In fact, the recent renewal of the contract with the Tech3 satellite team was an important sign of KTM ownership’s desire to invest in the World Championship.

MotoGP, Bajaj Auto supports KTM: Neumeister speaks

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM, made an important announcement to Speedweek: "I confirm that, together with Bajaj management, we have decided to continue to run the official motorsport program with strategic independence and without investors. We concluded that, to achieve the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves, the best solution is to operate independently and freely".
The Austrian CEO explained that there is great interest in investing in a championship like MotoGP, now under Liberty Media management, and that there were contacts which ultimately did not lead to any agreement being signed, despite attractive figures on the table for a sale: "We had several productive discussions with potential investors in favor of a partial sale. Our main shareholder reached the decision with us to remain independent, despite the option to generate multi-million revenues".
Bajaj has made a definitive decision and wants to best support KTM’s presence on the MotoGP grid: "We have the financial solidity to support an official program in motorsport," Neumeister added, "and not only can we afford it, we can also invest. Racing doesn’t work with the handbrake on. You have to be able to invest when needed".

KTM: who the riders will be from 2027

While waiting for manufacturers to reach a comprehensive agreement with MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (formerly Dorna Sports) for 2027–2031, the expected line-up for the KTM Factory Racing Team has already leaked. The first signing secured was Alex Marquez, while more recently a contractual agreement was also reached with Fabio Di Giannantonio. Barring any twists, they will take the seats currently held by Pedro Acosta (to Ducati from 2027) and Brad Binder (future uncertain).
As for the Tech3 team, Enea Bastianini’s departure is taken for granted. For some time he was tipped as the next Gresini rider, a team he has already raced for in the past, but it seems the seat will go to Joan Mir and the rider from Rimini will join the Trackhouse box. For Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, we need to see how his physical condition evolves after the well-known issues with his left shoulder. If he proves he can compete at a high level, he could stay with the current team. We’ll then see who might line up alongside him, if needed.

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KTM

byMatteo Bellan

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