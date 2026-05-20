MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Diggia, danger averted amid the debris: Valentino Rossi's thoughts are with Marquez

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 20 May 2026 at 10:32
Valentino Rossi
VR46 brings home another important result in this MotoGP championship. Fabio Di Giannantonio clinched his first win of the season with the Ducati GP26 at Montmeló, at the end of a race riddled with crashes, mishaps, injuries, and post-finish penalties. The Roman rider lived through terrifying moments following the collision between Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta. Team owner Valentino Rossi was also present during the Catalan weekend.

Surreal spectacle under Rossi’s eyes

Di Giannantonio experienced moments of fear when he saw a multitude of bike parts flying in his direction. He couldn’t avoid contact with a wheel, which struck his Desmosedici and brought him down. Despite the incident, Fabio managed to get back on the bike and fought through the pain to take the victory. Valentino Rossi, present at Montmeló, witnessed his rider’s achievement.
The MotoGP Legend was struck by what happened in Sunday’s full-distance race. "My God, what a scare," the Italian began, recalling the crash that involved Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, and Di Giannantonio. "It was tough. It was terrible. ‘Diggia’ could have been hurt too. He was really strong when he came back; he had an incredible race, he was super fast. He made every overtake the way he needed to, he didn’t make a single mistake, and in the last two laps he was 7–8 tenths of a second faster than everyone else. We are very proud of ‘Diggia’, of the whole team. It’s a fantastic win, truly emotional."
It was the 2020 Austrian GP when Valentino Rossi was involved in a very similar incident, narrowly missed by the bikes of Zarco and Morbidelli after they collided. Luck lent a hand back then as well. Fortunately, the pile-up at Montmeló ended with no particularly serious injuries for Alex Marquez, to whom the Doctor sends his thoughts. "Luckily it turned out okay, because that straight is very fast. Fortunately Alex managed to avoid hitting the wall at a dangerous angle when he fell. I hope he’s fine; he got away with it."
The decision to return to the track for the third restart is sparking debate in the MotoGP paddock. In the end, there’s very little you can do... "You don’t have much choice. You can’t just get to the pit box and say: ‘I’m scared, I’m not racing anymore, I’m going home.’ Maybe you should," Valentino Rossi concluded.

Diggia dedicates the victory to Vale

For Diggia, this is his second MotoGP victory with the Tavullia team. The previous one dates back to the 2023 Qatar GP, decisive for his stay in the Top Class, when he had not yet signed a contract for the following season. Even though Fabio and VR46 will part ways at the end of the championship, a strong professional and emotional bond remains. "I dedicate this victory to the team and to Vale... They are an incredible team and we care a lot about each other. This victory was needed, and it was right to dedicate it to them."
At the moment, Fabio Di Giannantonio’s Ducati is the only one keeping pace with the Aprilias at the top of the standings. The world title objective is worth considering. "If we work like this, we can definitely get to the point of fighting for the title. So, let’s keep working."

Read also

Pecco Bagnaia on alert after the crash: "Something's not rightPecco Bagnaia on alert after the crash: "Something's not right
Yamaha MotoGP changes its wings, but needs a new V4 to take offYamaha MotoGP changes its wings, but needs a new V4 to take off
If you like Corsedimoto’s content, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking here
Fabio Di Giannantonio

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia on alert after the crash: "Something's not right

20 May 2026
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP changes its wings, but needs a new V4 to take off

20 May 2026
zarco-update-injury
MotoGP

After seeing the specialist, Zarco prepares for surgery and his recovery plan: all the details

19 May 2026

More news

Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia on alert after the crash: "Something's not right

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha MotoGP changes its wings, but needs a new V4 to take off

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, important test at Misano: BMW replaces Petrucci, Honda welcomes back Dixon

Superbike
Scott Redding BSB British Superbike Ducati

Ducati triumphant in BSB as well: Redding returns to winning ways, but Ryde leads

Road Racing
manuel-gonzalez-moto2-test

Manuel Gonzalez, the "not MotoGP" rider who dominates Moto2 testing in Catalunya

Road Racing

Popular articles

Alex Marquez

Shocking photo of Alex Marquez: controversy erupts after the scare

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

High tension in the Aprilia garage: a big scare for Jorge Martin

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

Barcelona Chaos: Acosta Criticizes GP Management and Explains Why Riders Aren’t Uniting

MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

WorldSBK, important test at Misano: BMW replaces Petrucci, Honda welcomes back Dixon

Superbike
zarco-update-injury

After seeing the specialist, Zarco prepares for surgery and his recovery plan: all the details

MotoGP

Loading