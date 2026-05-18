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Alex Marquez undergoes successful surgery: updates from the Gresini team

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Monday, 18 May 2026 at 14:05
Alex Marquez Gresini MotoGP
The Spanish rider underwent surgery after the terrifying crash that occurred during the race in Catalunya.
It was a tough Sunday yesterday in Barcelona, where two nasty accidents in the MotoGP race caused a great deal of concern. The first involved Alex Marquez, who at high speed ran into the back of Pedro Acosta, who had practically come to a halt in the middle of the track due to a technical issue (apparently electronic) with his KTM RC16. The crash suffered by the BK8 Gresini Racing rider was truly frightening. Emergency crews intervened quickly, he received initial treatment on site, then there was a first transfer to the Medical Center and a subsequent one to the Hospital General de Catalunya.

MotoGP, Alex Marquez: the rider’s condition after the crash

The 2025 MotoGP vice world champion suffered a marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra and a fracture of the right collarbone. A short while ago, the Gresini team issued an official statement explaining that last night he underwent successful surgery on the right collarbone, which was stabilized with the insertion of a plate, performed by Anna Carreras, David Benito, and Paula Barragán at the Hospital General de Catalunya. Marquez will leave the hospital in the late afternoon.
At the moment there is no news on recovery times. Still, considering the accident, it turned out well. Seeing Alex smiling from the hospital is very positive. We’ll see when there are updates on his return; for now, it’s important that he takes care of himself by following the doctors’ instructions. The track can wait, even if as a rider it’s normal that he can’t wait to get back to racing.

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Alex Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

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