MotoGP Catalunya Test: Martin crashes; no fractures, but hospital checks

Jorge Martin in hospital for checks after the crash: the situation on MotoGP test day in Barcelona.

After yesterday’s scare, attention turns to Jorge Martin, who suffered another crash at Montmeló during the MotoGP Test morning in Catalunya. Taken to the Medical Center for initial checks, he was then transferred to a hospital for more in-depth examinations. Here is Aprilia’s official statement: “Following the crash at Turn 7, Jorge Martin was taken to the circuit’s medical center for assessments, focusing mainly on his left elbow and right leg. From the examinations carried out at the circuit medical center, no visible fractures were found, but it was nonetheless decided to take Martin to Barcelona’s Dexeus University Hospital for further checks.”

In the meantime, the single day of official MotoGP testing continues at the Catalan track. Absent is Fabio Di Giannantonio , partially involved in Alex Marquez’s serious incident: in agreement with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, the Roman rider will not take part in today’s test and will focus solely on recovery ahead of the next GP. On track, alongside the factory MotoGP riders, is test rider Augusto Fernandez, continuing development work on the Yamaha M1 V4 after what he already did as a wildcard during last weekend’s race. We saw another Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo’s, leading for a long time, until Pedro Acosta arrived late in the morning session. No particular new features were seen on the bikes from the various manufacturers—perhaps we’ll get more this afternoon? For now, it’s lunchtime; running will resume at 13:20 with the checkered flag scheduled for 18:00 (and tomorrow will be a single day of official testing for Moto2). Here’s how the morning went.

The morning timesheet