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Johann Zarco speaks from the hospital: how the LCR Honda rider is doing after the crash

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 18 May 2026 at 07:18
zarco-injury-update-motogp
Johann Zarco has posted a short video to explain the situation after the crash in Catalunya—here’s how he’s doing.
There are no serious injuries, although a few minor issues have been found that need monitoring: Johann Zarco is relatively well, though clearly battered. After Alex Marquez, the LCR Honda rider has also reassured everyone with a brief video on his social channels in which he personally recounts what happened and how he is. Lucio Cecchinello had already given reassuring news about his rider; now the Frenchman himself is providing a few more details.

Zarco’s message

The LCR Honda rider spoke in French, his native language, but here is the translation. "Hi everyone. Just to reassure you, we’re still waiting for the test results. I have a mild concussion, but it’s not bothering me much. It’s mostly the knee—the ligaments gave way. The femur isn’t broken. There’s a small fracture in the lower part of the fibula, on the outside of the left ankle. So, that’s it... I’ll keep you updated. I’ll stay in the hospital tonight because they want to keep me under observation, and then we’ll see."

It ended well

Between Marquez and Zarco, the MotoGP paddock was shaken, and it was tough for the riders to set off again and eventually run the race. There was no shortage of controversy about it... Johann Zarco’s was the second terrifying crash of the day at Montmeló. On the restart after the first red flag, there was a pile-up at Turn 1: the Frenchman, Pecco Bagnaia, and Luca Marini were involved in the smash, and the first even risked being hit by a Trackhouse rider, who narrowly avoided him. A second red flag followed, and the LCR Honda rider was first taken to the Medical Center, then transferred to the hospital for all the necessary checks. Some final results are still pending, but we now have an initial update on his condition. As with the Gresini Racing Spaniard, things turned out very well for him too.

Read also

I was really scared": Di Giannantonio takes first win with VR46 after the chaosI was really scared": Di Giannantonio takes first win with VR46 after the chaos
Relief after the scare: Alex Marquez reassures everyone after the crash in CataloniaRelief after the scare: Alex Marquez reassures everyone after the crash in Catalonia
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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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