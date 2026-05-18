I was really scared": Di Giannantonio takes first win with VR46 after the chaos

Fabio Di Giannantonio recounts the emotions of a rather complex Catalan Grand Prix.

The first GP triumph in VR46 colors (his first since 2023), shortly after being marginally involved in Alex Marquez’s serious crash. Fabio Di Giannantonio, like the entire MotoGP grid, clearly feels a mix of emotions at the end of the long race in Catalunya. After the scare (and a blow to his left hand) came the victory, but his first thoughts go to both the Spanish colleague and Johann Zarco, the protagonist of today’s second very bad incident. It hasn’t been an easy day, motorcycles are a risky sport with human beings in the saddle—we must never forget that.

Fabio Di Giannantonio between fear and GP victory

"I was really scared when I saw that thing coming [Marquez’s bike wheel, ed.]. I need to review the footage, maybe I could’ve moved further left, but in that moment I couldn’t react, I was terrified and froze. We’re human." In the press conference, Fabio Di Giannantonio explained those moments of the Gresini rider’s crash that only slightly involved him (luckily for him). "I saw Alex go onto the grass, lots of pieces coming at me... I tried to ‘hide’, then I saw that shadow coming and it hit me, I tried to stay on the bike but I couldn’t."

Regarding the race after the third restart, it was another excellent weekend for the VR46 rider from Rome. "We put in an insane performance all weekend, but today we were really lucky: Alex’s crash was frightening," he later told Sky Sport MotoGP. He wasn’t feeling right after the fall, but he still got going again. "The guys in the box put an absolutely incredible bike in my hands. I saw that on the first lap I was more or less OK, that I could continue, so I tried to make the click." Admitting that "It’s not easy when you don’t even know how the others are doing. It may seem like we hate each other, but there’s enormous respect among us."