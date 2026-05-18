Scare at Montmeló, Alex Marquez and Zarco in hospital: updates on the riders' conditions

Chills in Barcelona: Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco taken to hospital after two terrible crashes—here’s what is known so far.

Alex Marquez suffered a couple of fractures to the C7 vertebra (to be monitored) and to the right collarbone (requiring surgery), while there are still no official confirmations regarding any injuries for Johann Zarco. Before Fabio Di Giannantonio’s (in pain) victory over Joan Mir and Fermin Aldeguer, cars and ambulances, along with marshals, made a major appearance on track for two frightening incidents, with two red flags in the Catalan GP.

First, the sudden technical problem on Acosta’s KTM led to Alex Marquez’s terrifying pile-up, which he couldn’t avoid as he was right behind, locked in an open fight for the lead. Red flag, immediate aid, restart, and then a second red flag for a nasty crash at Turn 1 involving Pecco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, and Johann Zarco. The Gresini Ducati rider and the Frenchman from LCR Honda were evacuated by ambulance; both are in hospital. Here’s what we know at the moment.

Fears for Alex Marquez

"He is conscious and has been transported to the hospital by ambulance for further checks." This was the first message from Gresini Racing after the long wait to assist the MotoGP vice-champion. His horrific crash left everyone—crew and fans alike—breathless: the #73 Gresini Ducati strikes Acosta, then, out of control, veers at high speed to the right before beginning its terrifying tumble. Debris scattered across the track, the rider on the ground, the Ducati in pieces, with a wheel hitting poor Fabio Di Giannantonio’s bike and causing him to fall. Immediate red flag, prompt assistance, and after a long pause, the ambulance moved with Marquez inside to take him to the hospital. The latest update from Gresini Racing is this: "Marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra; further tests will be completed next week. Fracture of the right collarbone; it will be stabilized with a plate. He will undergo surgery today by the team at Hospital General de Catalunya."

Johann Zarco’s condition

The first news from LCR Honda shortly after the third start was already reassuring: "He is at the Medical Center, not in critical condition. We are awaiting further tests and more detailed information." Later it was reported that Johann Zarco is going to the hospital for checks on his left leg, with a suspected femur fracture. It was the second chilling moment: at the second restart, Turn 1 saw a “pile-up” that caused a nasty collision and heavy falls for Pecco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, and Johann Zarco. The latter also risked being hit by an Aprilia Trackhouse, but it’s clear he took the worst of it. Sky Sport MotoGP reported that he initially had severe chest pain, which then subsided. Zarco was first taken to the Medical Center, then transferred to the hospital.