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Danilo Petrucci, frightening crash at Most: the BMW rider’s condition

Superbike
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 15:30
petrucci-crash-race1-sbk-most
Danilo Petrucci taken to hospital in Most after a frightening crash in SBK Race 1: here are the first updates.
Bad crash for the rider from Terni on the first lap of Superbike Race 1 in the Czech Republic: he was stretchered off, fortunately conscious, and then transferred to hospital for all the necessary checks. As BMW Motorrad wrote on social media, however, the initial diagnosis from the circuit’s Medical Center says a lot: bruising to the lower back and left hip, and bruising to the thumb, ring finger, and little finger of his left hand. Further tests are now awaited, followed by updates from the German manufacturer to better understand the severity of the injuries. Another scare after Alvaro Bautista’s nasty injury this morning in FP3...

Scare for Danilo Petrucci

SBK Race 1 at Most did not get off to a good start. Nicolò Bulega would later take another victory, but only after the restart. Before that, everything was halted by a red flag even before the end of the first lap: at Turn 13 there was a terrifying incident involving Danilo Petrucci. The footage shows him being thrown from his BMW M 1000 RR and crashing heavily. He did not lose consciousness, but it was clear he was in a lot of pain.
Medical assistance arrived fairly quickly; ‘Petrux’ was placed on a stretcher and then loaded into an ambulance, which took him to the circuit’s Medical Center for initial checks, before opting to transfer him to hospital. His heavy crash clearly prompted the immediate stoppage of the race, so Race 1 was halted just after it began and everyone returned to the pits, before restarting once the BMW rider had been assisted.
It’s a really bleak period for the Munich-based manufacturer, which already has Miguel Oliveira sidelined with injury (replaced this round by Michael van der Mark), while Petrucci had just been declared fit after the left hip contusion that sidelined him at Balaton Park. The post-Razgatlioglu era is proving pretty tough already...

Read also

SBK Most: The Bulega show doesn’t disappoint in Race 1; Lecuona falters againSBK Most: The Bulega show doesn’t disappoint in Race 1; Lecuona falters again
SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuelSBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel
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Danilo Petrucci

byDiana Tamantini

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