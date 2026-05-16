Thriller Moto3 qualifying in Catalunya: Perrone takes pole at the photo finish, Italians overshadowed

Moto3 qualifying delivers plenty of twists, but unfortunately our home riders don’t shine... Report and standings.

A tight battle with various surprises, and in the end here’s Valentin Perrone grabbing pole position (the third of his career, his first of 2026). Lively qualifying for the smallest class of the Motorcycle World Championship, with both veterans and rookies in the spotlight, until the Argentine from KTM Tech3 arrives and edges out David Munoz (coming from Q1) by just 5 thousandths and rookie Brian Uriarte by 14 thousandths. Some frontrunners are further back than expected, above all championship leader Maximo Quiles in 7th and never really in the fight for P1. The Italians don’t shine: Matteo Bertelle finishes 13th, Guido Pini 16th. Here’s how Moto3 qualifying went at Montmeló.

Qualifying, Q1 gets underway

Surprises aren’t lacking in this session, like Alvaro Carpe and David Munoz, who missed out at the last moment in yesterday’s Practice. Our home riders Guido Pini and Nicola Carraro are there too. Four spots up for grabs to advance, it’s a fierce fight especially among the Spaniards, plus rookie Veda Pratama, to name a few. In the end the battle rewards the Tuscan from Leopard Racing, who takes Q2 with the top time ahead of Carpe and Munoz, and Casey O’Gorman snatching fourth at the last moment.

Who takes pole?

Pini and the already-qualified Matteo Bertelle are among the 18 protagonists gunning for the front grid slot. An even tighter fight than Q1, with high-profile rookies in the mix: Morelli, Rios, and Uriarte occupy the front row with a minute to go! But in that span more contenders arrive, it’s a scrap right to the end... And Valentin Perrone shines, managing to edge it for pole position by a whisker: the entire front row is covered by just 14 thousandths! A lackluster performance from our boys—here is the final classification.