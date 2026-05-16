MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Thriller Moto3 qualifying in Catalunya: Perrone takes pole at the photo finish, Italians overshadowed

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 15:13
Moto3-Perrone-Catalunya
Moto3 qualifying delivers plenty of twists, but unfortunately our home riders don’t shine... Report and standings.
A tight battle with various surprises, and in the end here’s Valentin Perrone grabbing pole position (the third of his career, his first of 2026). Lively qualifying for the smallest class of the Motorcycle World Championship, with both veterans and rookies in the spotlight, until the Argentine from KTM Tech3 arrives and edges out David Munoz (coming from Q1) by just 5 thousandths and rookie Brian Uriarte by 14 thousandths. Some frontrunners are further back than expected, above all championship leader Maximo Quiles in 7th and never really in the fight for P1. The Italians don’t shine: Matteo Bertelle finishes 13th, Guido Pini 16th. Here’s how Moto3 qualifying went at Montmeló.

Qualifying, Q1 gets underway

Surprises aren’t lacking in this session, like Alvaro Carpe and David Munoz, who missed out at the last moment in yesterday’s Practice. Our home riders Guido Pini and Nicola Carraro are there too. Four spots up for grabs to advance, it’s a fierce fight especially among the Spaniards, plus rookie Veda Pratama, to name a few. In the end the battle rewards the Tuscan from Leopard Racing, who takes Q2 with the top time ahead of Carpe and Munoz, and Casey O’Gorman snatching fourth at the last moment.
Moto3 qualifying action image

Who takes pole?

Pini and the already-qualified Matteo Bertelle are among the 18 protagonists gunning for the front grid slot. An even tighter fight than Q1, with high-profile rookies in the mix: Morelli, Rios, and Uriarte occupy the front row with a minute to go! But in that span more contenders arrive, it’s a scrap right to the end... And Valentin Perrone shines, managing to edge it for pole position by a whisker: the entire front row is covered by just 14 thousandths! A lackluster performance from our boys—here is the final classification.
Moto3 qualifying results board image

Read also

Danish on fire in Catalunya: leads Moto3 with Spaniards held in check, Italy smiles only with BertelleDanish on fire in Catalunya: leads Moto3 with Spaniards held in check, Italy smiles only with Bertelle
Moto3, Matteo Bertelle to hell and back: "On the last lap I started to cry"Moto3, Matteo Bertelle to hell and back: "On the last lap I started to cry"
If you enjoy the content from our news outlet, you can set it as your preferred source by clicking HERE
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

vietti-moto2-qp-catalunya
Road Racing

Vietti unstoppable at Montmeló: Moto2 pole with the lap record smashed, ready for the GP showdown!

16 May 2026
debise
Road Racing

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

16 May 2026
escrig-forward-moto2-catalunya
Road Racing

Sport and solidarity, from football to Moto2: KLINT Forward and Escrig on track in support of Luis Enrique’s cause

16 May 2026

More news

petrucci-crash-race1-sbk-most

Danilo Petrucci, frightening crash at Most: the BMW rider’s condition

Superbike
vietti-moto2-qp-catalunya

Vietti unstoppable at Montmeló: Moto2 pole with the lap record smashed, ready for the GP showdown!

Road Racing
Bulega

SBK Most: The Bulega show doesn’t disappoint in Race 1; Lecuona falters again

Superbike
debise

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

Road Racing
KTM-Tech3-rinnovo-motogp

Tech3 turns down Honda and renews with KTM: multi-year deal from 2027 onward

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez raises doubts: "We don't know when Marc will return

MotoGP
Ducati Team

Ducati pays the price: the Marquez effect amid injuries, an exodus of champions, and a 2027 that looks bright

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi VR46 MotoGP

Valentino Rossi wants an Italian rider in the VR46 team: here are the candidates for 2027

MotoGP
petrucci-crash-race1-sbk-most

Danilo Petrucci, frightening crash at Most: the BMW rider’s condition

Superbike
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha surprise: Quartararo admits, "I can't always be pissed off"

MotoGP

Loading