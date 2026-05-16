MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Sport and solidarity, from football to Moto2: KLINT Forward and Escrig on track in support of Luis Enrique’s cause

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 10:31
escrig-forward-moto2-catalunya
There is a special and moving reason behind Alex Escrig’s special helmet and number for this Moto2 GP: we’ll explain it to you.
Moto2 and football united for a charitable and emotional cause. KLINT Forward and Alex Escrig, with a special helmet and number, are supporting the Fundación Xana, which offers full assistance to children and young people, together with their families, who are battling serious illnesses. A foundation born from a story that moved everyone: that of Luis Enrique, former footballer and current PSG coach, and his daughter Xana—one of those stories you wish you’d never hear: the little girl passed away at just 9 years old due to osteosarcoma. Sadly, a story similar to the one we told you about Sylvain Guintoli and his little boy Luca, as well as many other parents who must face these terrible situations... From this profound loss, Enrique and his wife Elena Cullell created the foundation that bears their daughter’s name, with support this weekend also from the Italian-Swiss team and the Spanish rider.

Engines and charity

This collaboration was born with the goal of bringing smiles, emotions, and special moments to the children involved in the foundation’s projects, through activities that will unite sport, human connection, and charity throughout the race weekend. In the days leading up to the GP, some children created drawings dedicated to Alex Escrig, producing special designs inspired by the rider’s race number and the helmet’s look. From these drawings came the special helmet that Alex will use during the Barcelona weekend, a tangible symbol of the bond between the rider, the team, and the young protagonists of the initiative.
The helmet will then be auctioned, and the entire proceeds will be donated to the Fundación Xana to support the foundation’s activities for children and their families. During the weekend, the team will also host some children and their families inside the MotoGP paddock, giving them the opportunity to experience an unforgettable day up close with the world of Grand Prix motorcycle racing—between garages, bikes, and meetings with the championship’s stars. The Team will also actively contribute to the initiative by auctioning several official team memorabilia, with the goal of raising additional funds for the Fundación Xana’s solidarity projects.
“As a team, we believe motorsport can also be a tool to convey positive values and offer concrete support to those facing difficult times,” emphasized the team’s CEO, Martina Cuzari. “This collaboration represents something for us that goes beyond sporting competition. Being able to welcome these children into the paddock, see their enthusiasm, and contribute through the charitable activities organized over the weekend is a great source of pride for the whole team. We hope this initiative can help Fundación Xana reach even more people and gather as much support as possible for their projects.”

Read also

Red-hot Catalunya: Vietti leads Moto2 on Friday, Boscoscuro on top against KALEX and ForwardRed-hot Catalunya: Vietti leads Moto2 on Friday, Boscoscuro on top against KALEX and Forward
Moto2, dramatic twist at Le Mans: Holgado disqualified for a technical infringement, the new standingsMoto2, dramatic twist at Le Mans: Holgado disqualified for a technical infringement, the new standings
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

debise
Road Racing

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

16 May 2026
670828640_18402130345146709_27707843385394452_n_result
Road Racing

Matteo Vannucci narrowly misses pole at Most in the Sportbike World Championship

15 May 2026
Oncu
Road Racing

Most: Can Oncu on pole—but what about the race? The Supersport class has taken off

15 May 2026

More news

debise

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

Road Racing
KTM-Tech3-rinnovo-motogp

Tech3 turns down Honda and renews with KTM: multi-year deal from 2027 onward

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

MotoGP Barcelona qualifying: Acosta on pole, Morbidelli 2nd, Aprilia disappoints

MotoGP
bautista-superbike-injury

Superbike Most, what a blow for Bautista: out with three fractures, Barni Ducati's official statement

Superbike
Bulega

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel

Superbike

Popular articles

Ducati Team

Ducati pays the price: the Marquez effect amid injuries, an exodus of champions, and a 2027 that looks bright

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez raises doubts: "We don't know when Marc will return

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati confirms: return to Mugello still uncertain

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi VR46 MotoGP

Valentino Rossi wants an Italian rider in the VR46 team: here are the candidates for 2027

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-yamaha

Catalunya GP: Toprak Razgatlioglu between SBK nostalgia and a new challenge, on Quartararo's path

MotoGP

Loading