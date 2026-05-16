There is a special and moving reason behind Alex Escrig’s special helmet and number for this Moto2 GP: we’ll explain it to you.

KLINT Forward and Alex Escrig, with a special helmet and number, are supporting the Fundación Xana, which offers full assistance to children and young people, together with their families, who are battling serious illnesses. A foundation born from a story that moved everyone: that of Luis Enrique, former footballer and current PSG coach, and his daughter Xana—one of those stories you wish you’d never hear: the little girl passed away at just 9 years old due to osteosarcoma. Sadly, a story similar to the one we told you about Moto2 and football united for a charitable and emotional cause.and, with a special helmet and number, are supporting the, which offers full assistance to children and young people, together with their families, who are battling serious illnesses. A foundation born from a story that moved everyone: that of Luis Enrique, former footballer and current PSG coach, and his daughter Xana—one of those stories you wish you’d never hear: the little girl passed away at just 9 years old due to osteosarcoma. Sadly, a story similar to the one we told you about Sylvain Guintoli and his little boy Luca , as well as many other parents who must face these terrible situations... From this profound loss, Enrique and his wife Elena Cullell created the foundation that bears their daughter’s name, with support this weekend also from the Italian-Swiss team and the Spanish rider.

Engines and charity

This collaboration was born with the goal of bringing smiles, emotions, and special moments to the children involved in the foundation’s projects, through activities that will unite sport, human connection, and charity throughout the race weekend. In the days leading up to the GP, some children created drawings dedicated to Alex Escrig, producing special designs inspired by the rider’s race number and the helmet’s look. From these drawings came the special helmet that Alex will use during the Barcelona weekend, a tangible symbol of the bond between the rider, the team, and the young protagonists of the initiative.

The helmet will then be auctioned, and the entire proceeds will be donated to the Fundación Xana to support the foundation’s activities for children and their families. During the weekend, the team will also host some children and their families inside the MotoGP paddock, giving them the opportunity to experience an unforgettable day up close with the world of Grand Prix motorcycle racing—between garages, bikes, and meetings with the championship’s stars. The Team will also actively contribute to the initiative by auctioning several official team memorabilia, with the goal of raising additional funds for the Fundación Xana’s solidarity projects.

“As a team, we believe motorsport can also be a tool to convey positive values and offer concrete support to those facing difficult times,” emphasized the team’s CEO, Martina Cuzari. “This collaboration represents something for us that goes beyond sporting competition. Being able to welcome these children into the paddock, see their enthusiasm, and contribute through the charitable activities organized over the weekend is a great source of pride for the whole team. We hope this initiative can help Fundación Xana reach even more people and gather as much support as possible for their projects.”