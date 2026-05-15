MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Most: Can Oncu on pole—but what about the race? The Supersport class has taken off

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Friday, 15 May 2026 at 15:14
Oncu
Can Oncu will launch from pole in the first Supersport showdown at Most, in the Czech Republic. For the Turkish rider it’s the sixth time in his career, the second this year after Portimao. Yamaha’s spearhead still lacks his first win of ’26: will this be the one?
Lining up alongside the pole-sitter will be the Frenchman Lucas Mahias: two Yamaha YZF-R9s ahead of everyone. The third-fastest time on track bears the signature of Valentin Debise with the Chinese ZXMoto, but there’s a catch.

Chinese outfit demoted

Debise will have to start from the second row due to a three-place grid penalty for impeding Jaume Masia, at least according to Race Direction. The Frenchman, however, claimed he had slowed on the racing line due to a technical issue. Minor spats—the real reckoning will be in the race. Besides the ZXMoto, which continues to churn out top-tier results, Can Oncu will also have to contend with Albert Arenas, the blistering rookie leader of the junior World Championship after stepping down from Moto2. The Spaniard, having raced for years in the MotoGP paddock, had no idea about Most’s characteristics, so he spent the first session figuring out which way the track went (17th time). Then in the second session he returned to his usual, extremely high level. Debise’s demotion automatically bumps him into a front row that will be all Yamaha.

Is Jaume Masia losing ground?

The former Moto3 world champion comes from a Hungarian round marred by a qualifying crash and a subsequent incident in Race 1, which cost him ground to Arenas in the World Championship standings. In this qualifying session Jaume Masia stalled in 12th position (fourth row), so he faces yet another all-or-nothing charge with the uncertainty of Turn 1, which risks becoming a guillotine at the start.

Record-breaking Supersport, Casadei crashes

With a 1'33"802, Can Oncu slashed the qualifying record that had stood since 2024, set by Yari Montella at 1'34"126. On this occasion none of the Panigale V2s shone; with Masia struggling, the best was Simon Jespersen’s in 9th. The unluckiest in this qualifying was Mattia Casadei, who crashed on the first lap: he set no time and will have to start from the last spot.
Supersport Most: superpole standings

Read also

Supersport, two-speed China: ZXMoto flies with Debise, QJ Motor strugglesSupersport, two-speed China: ZXMoto flies with Debise, QJ Motor struggles
Supersport Balaton: Arenas handed a heavy penalty in Race 2; triumph and breakaway in the World ChampionshipSupersport Balaton: Arenas handed a heavy penalty in Race 2; triumph and breakaway in the World Championship
Supersport

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

vietti-moto2-catalunya
Road Racing

Red-hot Catalunya: Vietti leads Moto2 on Friday, Boscoscuro on top against KALEX and Forward

15 May 2026
danish-moto3
Road Racing

Danish on fire in Catalunya: leads Moto3 with Spaniards held in check, Italy smiles only with Bertelle

15 May 2026
Matteo Vannucci punta al successo nel Mondiale Sportbike su Aprilia Revo M2
Road Racing

Aprilia on the attack in the Sportbike World Championship: Vannucci eyes a historic first-ever win after the Assen podium

14 May 2026

More news

motogp-ktm-diggia

Di Giannantonio? As of today, it's a complete mystery...", Tech3 at a crossroads: KTM between goals and ambitions

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Barcellona

MotoGP Barcelona, Practice classification: KTM dreams with Acosta; Martin and Bagnaia in Q1

MotoGP
Bulega

SBK Most Practice 2: Even Nicolò Bulega makes a mistake—look who’s in front

Superbike
vietti-moto2-catalunya

Red-hot Catalunya: Vietti leads Moto2 on Friday, Boscoscuro on top against KALEX and Forward

Road Racing
danish-moto3

Danish on fire in Catalunya: leads Moto3 with Spaniards held in check, Italy smiles only with Bertelle

Road Racing

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

The Dark Side of Marc Márquez: What Changes After the Latest Surgery

MotoGP
Ducati Team

Ducati pays the price: the Marquez effect amid injuries, an exodus of champions, and a 2027 that looks bright

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati confirms: return to Mugello still uncertain

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-yamaha

Catalunya GP: Toprak Razgatlioglu between SBK nostalgia and a new challenge, on Quartararo's path

MotoGP
Andrea Locatelli Superbike WorldSBK EWC Yamaha

Superbike disappointment, redemption in Endurance: Locatelli's big chance at Suzuka

Superbike

Loading