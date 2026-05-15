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Red-hot Catalunya: Vietti leads Moto2 on Friday, Boscoscuro on top against KALEX and Forward

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 15 May 2026 at 15:13
vietti-moto2-catalunya
The three brands present in Moto2 star among the top 14 going straight into Q2, but a Boscoscuro stands out. Report and standings.
Celestino Vietti is the man to beat on Friday at Montmeló, with a time just a few hundredths off the outright Moto2 record. He’s the first of five Boscoscuros in the top 14, including last GP’s winner Izan Guevara, up against seven KALEX machines, among which is championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, plus the Forward ridden by Alex Escrig. That’s how the first day for the Moto2 class at Montmeló wraps up—here’s how it went.

Friday in Catalunya

Two substitutes to note: at KLINT Forward, Xabi Zurutuza steps in for the injured Navarro, while at MSi Racing we have Unai Orradre replacing Piqueras, as Marcos Ramirez, previously fielded, is busy at Most for the World Supersport Championship. Mario Aji is absent due to an injury sustained last weekend at Le Mans. The stars from the last GP are back on track right away, especially Izan Guevara, who soon takes the lead, but then championship leader Manuel Gonzalez arrives, as does Alex Escrig, and then here comes Senna Agius... Until, in the final minutes, Celestino Vietti (SpeedRS Team) produces a burst, putting his Boscoscuro on top and keeping it there to the checkered flag. Second place for the Intact GP Australian, third is the KLINT Forward rider ahead of last GP’s winner.
The afternoon session starts badly for Alonso, who stops after a few minutes due to technical problems. Up front, Izan Guevara soon emerges ahead of Alonso Lopez and Celestino Vietti, while it’s a session to forget for Baltus, who crashes and causes quite a bit of damage to his KALEX-Fantic... As always, it’s a tight battle— even more so in this session—when a thousandth can make the difference between going straight into Q2 and having to contest the first qualifying session instead. In the latter we’ll find Tony Arbolino and Luca Lunetta, while Celestino Vietti secures first place on the timesheets, leading a number of Boscoscuros in the top 14 alongside the KALEX machines and the Forward of Alex Escrig.

Moto2 Practice

Moto2 Practice session results
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Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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