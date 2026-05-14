The Dark Side of Marc Márquez: What Changes After the Latest Surgery

The French Grand Prix has begun to set a very clear direction for the 2026 MotoGP championship. On one side, Marc Marquez ’s new injury and enforced stop, the top favorite for the world title; on the other, the gap opening in the overall standings for Aprilia’s duo Bezzecchi–Martin. What changes after the superstar from Cervera’s crash?

Marquez, MotoGP outsider

From favorite to potential outsider for the World Championship. The fall on French asphalt threw a wrench in Marc Marquez’s plans, forcing him to undergo surgery on both his arm and foot and to stay out for at least a few weeks. He was 44 points behind the leader but, despite obvious physical issues, remained a constant threat for the championship. Above all in the Sprints he was still making himself heard, with two wins and a podium in the first four rounds of the season. He leaves a void that the Noale manufacturer can fully exploit. ‘Martinator’s’ double win at Le Mans lifts him to -1 from his garage mate, and now there are two true contenders for the MotoGP throne.

Marc Marquez’s crash in the Sprint in France marks a turning point in this 2026 season. Likely a fatal blow to his quest for a tenth career title. Zero points at Le Mans, he will miss Barcelona and probably Mugello as well; there is no exact date yet for his return. The situation is starting to get complicated for the reigning MotoGP champion, even if many still believe in a triumphant comeback.

At the moment he is only seventh in the standings , but he seems more dangerous to the leading duo than Fabio Di Giannantonio, Pedro Acosta, or Pecco Bagnaia. Right now there are no other names with true title ambitions. Marquez’s historical weight continues to impress, for his comebacks on track and in life. Above all because he seems convinced that after this latest surgery he will finally be in full form, for the first time this season.

Is the ‘remuntada’ still possible?

Only five Grands Prix have passed; there are still 16 rounds and therefore 32 races to score points. With a good weekend in Barcelona for at least one of the two Aprilia riders, Ducati’s superstar would probably arrive in Italy about 100 points down. It’s a sizable gap, but there would still be 592 points up for grabs. Remember that 545 points were enough for Marquez to win the title last year.

In 2022 Francesco Bagnaia made up a 91-point deficit to Fabio Quartararo with only ten races to go. At the time there were no sprint races, so only 250 points were available. But the challenge looks tough for Marc, because Martin and Bezzecchi, with their RS-GPs, are in sparkling form and pushing each other. Moreover, will the seven-time MotoGP champion truly get back to peak condition after this latest operation? Right now his biggest rival is his own right arm.

Marquez’s long ordeal

From 2019 to today Marc Marquez has undergone nine surgeries. On November 27, 2019, he had his first operation on his right arm. The affected area was the shoulder, which the rider from Lleida had been struggling with since the previous year. A crash, again at Jerez (during pre-season testing), made surgery inevitable. The procedure was performed to correct recurrent dislocations and stabilize the shoulder. The treatment (Latarjet) was carried out preventively to “avoid more serious problems in the future.”

July 19, 2020 changed Marc Marquez’s career forever. That crash at Jerez marked the start of a nightmare, with a fracture of the right humerus. Far from following a strict recovery plan, he decided to race again the same week, amplifying the problem. Hence the operation in August 2020, after the attempt to open a window at home.

In December 2020 he was back under the knife; this time the former Honda rider chose to change clinics and head to Madrid, as he had contracted an infection during the previous operation. In June 2022 he had to travel to the United States to correct issues with the humerus and put an end to the ordeal. In March 2023 a fracture of the first metacarpal forced him into surgery again, following a crash with the RC213V in Portugal. At the end of the MotoGP season he had to return to the doctors for a compartment syndrome issue in his right forearm.