Red-hot Motocross Prestige: Tim Gajser ignites the Italian showdown in Fermo

The third event of the Italian Motocross Championship will also feature Tim Gajser on the starting line: a star guest to raise the level of the tricolor challenge.

Tim Gajser will be a star guest at the next round of the Italian Motocross Championship, scheduled for the weekend of May 16–17 at Monterosato in Fermo. The Yamaha standard-bearer, a five-time world champion between MX2 and MXGP, will take on the Prestige frontrunners, starting with new MX1 points leader Ivo Monticelli, as well as his “world championship colleague” Andrea Adamo, and Jan Pancar, winner at Maggiora. The situation for Ducati’s spearhead and former leader Alessandro Lupino is to be assessed: he’s quite battered after the crash in Race 2 at the last round and is inevitably very doubtful for this third Italian event. In MX2, the duel will continue between our world-level flag bearers, namely points leader Valerio Lata and Ducati rider Ferruccio Zanchi. We’ll then see if, in the Women’s category, anyone can stop the unleashed Kiara Fontanesi, increasingly energized toward a new WMX World Championship, where she lines up as the 2025 vice-champion.

MX1

Ivo Monticelli (Kawasaki – Fagioli) arrives at his home race with the red plate. In second is Jan Pancar (KTM), followed by Adamo in third, though in Fermo he will likely be unable to defend his position due to international commitments with his team. It’s a complicated situation for Alessandro Lupino (Ducati – Fiamme Oro), who was injured at Maggiora and is now in recovery ahead of Fermo. Tied with him in the standings, in fourth place, is Federico Tuani (Honda – Berbenno), ahead of Yuri Quarti (Husqvarna – Cairatese) and Brian Hsu (Honda – Mcv Motorsport). Definitely out due to injury are the reigning champion Isak Gifting, Mattia Guadagnini , and Nicholas Lapucci.

To replace Gifting’s absence, the Yamaha Jk Racing team has reached an agreement with Frenchman Benoit Paturel, team world champion in 2016. But on the MX1 gate, all eyes will inevitably be on Tim Gajser (Yamaha), who was already slated to race at Maggiora before the precautionary decision to rest him due to a rib issue. Now recovered from the injury, he will return at Fermo to a Prestige championship race five years after his last appearance, at Montevarchi in 2021. In the Fast class, Gabriele Arbini (Honda – Bbr Offroad) leads, followed by Antonio Schiochet (Triumph – Brogliano) and Ismaele Guarise (Triumph – Brogliano).

MX2

At Fermo the duel resumes between Valerio Lata (Honda – Fiamme Oro) and Ferruccio Zanchi (Ducati – Bonanni Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX). Since Zanchi skipped the Ottobiano round, behind Lata in the standings currently sits Frenchman Maxime Grau (Honda), with the very young Nicolò Alvisi (Honda – Amx Maddii Racing Team) in third, who, together with Simone Mancini (Ducati – Fagioli Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX), is a serious contender for a podium spot.

Alessandro Gaspari (KTM – Gaerne), Manuel Iacopi (Yamaha – La Rocca), Andrea Zanotti (Husqvarna – Intimiano Natale Noseda), and Latvian Jekabs Kubulins (Yamaha) are other strong names to watch. In the Fast championship, Riccardo Pini (TM – Mcv Motorsport) leads ahead of Stefano Pezzuto (Honda – Gaerne) and Andrea Roberti (KTM – Migliori Sm Action).

Women’s Prestige

Kiara Fontanesi (GasGas – Fiamme Oro) leads with a perfect score. In second place is Giorgia Montini (Honda – Gaerne), closely followed by Desiré Agosti (Honda – 360 Race Team) and Sweden’s Nellie Fransson (Yamaha). Lucy Barker (KTM) also returns at Fermo. In the Under 19 category, Emanuela Talucci (Yamaha – Gaerne) is on top, while Asia Macini (KTM – Team Fix) leads the Ama group.

In the 125 class, Serbia’s Ana Kolnookov (KTM) is in command, with four moto wins out of four. Behind her is Alessia Di Luccia (Husqvarna – Caserta), who also leads the championship standings. Valentina Giglio (Yamaha – Berbenno) sits third, followed by Alessia Saiu (KTM – Orbassano Racing) and Noemi Zanni (Fantic – Gaerne Fantic Factory Racing). In the Over 17 category, the red plate is on Letizia Marconi’s bike (TM – Mcv Motorsport).