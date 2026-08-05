America Can Wait: Why the Formidable MXGP Rookie Said No (For Now)

It’s already an excellent rookie season in the 450s, but there’s more: Kay De Wolf shuts down the rumors and postpones a move to the USA—there’s an MXGP dream with Husqvarna to chase first.

Kay De Wolf falls into the latter category: at the GP of Flanders in Lommel last weekend, which he wrapped up with a strong home podium, the MXGP rookie also spoke Some are looking to America... and some say, not for now.falls into the latter category: at the GP of Flanders in Lommel last weekend, which he wrapped up with a strong home podium, the MXGP rookie also spoke about his renewal with Nestaan Husqvarna, turning down an offer to race in the stars-and-stripes championship. Races in the United States can wait for now—there’s another goal to achieve first.

USA, no thanks (for now): full steam ahead in MXGP

Since late 2025 there had been rumors of his imminent move to the USA, following in the footsteps of Jorge Prado and what also seems to be the path for the Coenen brothers in 2027. Not happening: the 21-year-old Dutchman is staying with the team and brand he has raced with for eight years, having claimed the MX2 crown two years ago, and stepping up to the premier class this year. Despite a late start and a few missed rounds due to injuries, Kay De Wolf is really making his mark. With a very clear goal. “I want to win at least one MXGP world title, maybe even more than one,” he told GateDrop after the GP in Lommel.

That explains the current no to racing overseas—without ruling it out for the future. “I’m only 21, I could still make the big move in three years,” De Wolf added. “For now I want to focus on my MXGP career, then we’ll see what happens in the future.” As mentioned, the current situation already rewards this choice: he scored his first podium at the Riola Sardo round, finishing 3rd, and this past weekend in Flanders he took 2nd overall thanks to double P2s in Sunday’s motos. The championship standings don’t help due to time missed with injuries, but Kay De Wolf is already shining on the 450 and will be one to watch from here to the end of the season.