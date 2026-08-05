MotoGP at Silverstone: Who always wins and who doesn’t? There’s one last jinx left to break

In today’s MotoGP there’s only one manufacturer that still hasn’t taken a victory at Silverstone...

The World Championship is gearing up for the Silverstone round, which officially reopens the 2026 season after the summer break. A historic track that only since 2010 has taken MotoGP back full-time, snatching it from Donington, which for a long time (since 1987) had hosted the premier class of two wheels in place of the original circuit in Northamptonshire. Let’s take a look at the history: what stands out is that, in the current premier class, with the five manufacturers we know plus Suzuki for its results, there’s only one that still has to break the victory taboo. Can you guess which one? Let’s review all the winning riders so far.

Yamaha: high five

It’s the brand that has triumphed the most since MotoGP’s return to Silverstone. Starting in 2010 with Jorge Lorenzo, who then won again in 2012 and 2013, delivering the most victories for the triple-tuning-fork brand at the British venue. Valentino Rossi also left his mark with a win in 2015 (his highest number of UK victories came in the Donington era), while the most recent winner was Fabio Quartararo. The same rider who could have doubled up last year, had his M1 not let him down right at the crucial moment...

Ducati power 3

In second place is the Red from Borgo Panigale. We recall that at Silverstone, Casey Stoner had shone previously but only at Donington Park. On the current track, the first modern-era win came with Andrea Dovizioso in 2017. It took a few years, but in 2022 Francesco Bagnaia delivered Ducati’s second success at Silverstone. The latest GP winner is Enea Bastianini in 2024 (after also winning the Saturday Sprint). If we want, we can also count the Saturday mini-races: Ducati reigned not only with the ‘Beast’, but also with Alex Marquez in 2023 and 2025.

The number 2s: Honda, Suzuki, Aprilia

For the Golden Wing, two legendary names left their mark: Casey Stoner in 2011 and Marc Marquez in 2014; since then, Honda hasn’t seen the top step of the podium. Moving to the withdrawn Suzuki, which nonetheless notched two wins at Silverstone: Maverick Vinales in 2016 and Alex Rins in 2019. Two riders who are almost ex-MotoGP... Lastly, Aprilia, which scored its first victory with Aleix Espargaro at the 2024 GP, while last year brought the first win for newcomer Bezzecchi.

KTM, is it your turn?

Here we are at the only brand that still hasn’t taken any MotoGP victory at Silverstone. More broadly, it has managed just one podium, with the soon-to-be-sidelined Brad Binder, in the 2023 GP. It seems the Northamptonshire layout is a bogey track for the Mattinghofen brand... But taboos are made to be broken, right?