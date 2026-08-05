Raul Fernandez renews with Trackhouse; he was nearly out of MotoGP: meritocracy prevailed

The Spanish rider will continue racing in the premier class of the Motorcycle World Championship: the new deal with Trackhouse has been announced.

Delivering good results should be enough to deserve a place on the grid, but there was a moment when Raul Fernandez was not at all sure he would continue his MotoGP career. Despite a growth path that led him to achieve increasingly better finishes and become worthy of staying in the top class, he risked having to look elsewhere for 2027.

MotoGP, Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse together through 2028

deal through 2028. It had leaked for a few weeks that the parties were close to sealing the deal, This morning the SuperFile Trackhouse team announced that the Madrid-born rider has signed a contract extension,. It had leaked for a few weeks that the parties were close to sealing the deal, last night there was a clear hint on social media and now the official statement has also arrived to confirm everything.

Raul Fernandez and Trackhouse move forward together: new contract through 2028

It’s fair to say that the arrival of Francesco Guidotti as the new team manager of the SuperFile Trackhouse squad was very important. The former Pramac and KTM team boss said he was surprised that no talks had begun for Fernandez’s contract extension. He personally stepped in to ensure that, after losing Ai Ogura (made official by Yamaha), at least one of the current riders in the box would stay. Providing some continuity, especially with a rider who’s delivering positive results, is often a good choice.

There had been rumors of interest from Guenther Steiner, CEO of the KTM Tech3 team, but the 25-year-old’s priority was always to continue with the current MotoGP outfit. He had already had an experience with KTM Tech3 and it didn’t go well.

Rivola, Brivio, Sterlacchini and Guidotti are key figures

Raul has been riding an Aprilia since 2023, when Massimo Rivola chose to bet on him and push for his signing for the then satellite team RNF Racing. In 2024, the structure run by Razlan Razali was replaced by Justin Marks’ outfit, which has made year-on-year improvements in terms of performance and results. Aprilia’s own growth has been decisive, and Trackhouse has played its part in helping the development of the RS-GP26.

MotoGP, Trackhouse dreams big with Ogura and Fernandez

Fernandez has repeatedly thanked team principal Davide Brivio, who will move to Honda in 2027, and Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini for the trust and support they have given him. On a human level they have given him so much, and he has managed to turn that trust into results. In 2025 at Phillip Island he took his first MotoGP victory, which was also the first for Trackhouse. In 2026 he claimed three podiums in the long races and two sprint race wins (Mugello and Assen).

In 2027-2028 Enea Bastianini will line up alongside the Spaniard, who is now fully focused on a 2026 that could still bring many joys to him and to Trackhouse. The American team has Fernandez sixth in the standings with 159 points and Ogura second with 194. The leader is Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) on 208. With many Grands Prix still to be contested, both riders should be considered in the hunt for the MotoGP world title. The Japanese rider without a doubt, given his position, but Raul could also have a shot if he manages to secure excellent results in the upcoming GPs.