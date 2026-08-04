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Curriculum in hand and feet in the sand: job interviews for the Misano MotoGP are on the beach!

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 04 August 2026 at 18:00
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Selections under the beach umbrella: a seaside appointment to hire staff for the upcoming MotoGP event in Misano.
Want to try an interview to join the catering staff for the next MotoGP event in Misano, on the weekend of September 12-13, 2026? Don’t forget to pack your swimsuit, flip-flops, sunscreen, and all your beach essentials. This isn’t a joke: the Recruiting Day on the Beach format is back this year as well, organized by Orienta and very successful in the past. The event is scheduled for tomorrow, August 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Lungomare Giuseppe Di Vittorio in Rimini. All candidates (kitchen assistants, waiters, runner waiters, logistics) will have the chance to take a first interview toward hiring for the historic World Championship event, and they can already show up with their curriculum vitae. More information at this link.

The MotoGP atmosphere heats up

There’s still more than a month to go, but preparations to welcome all the protagonists of the Motorcycle World Championship have clearly been underway for a long time. A further boost certainly came when the official renewal was confirmed for the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit, at least through the 2031 season. In mid-July, Carmelo Ezpeleta visited Romagna, captured signing and touring the city alongside representatives of the Republic of San Marino, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Province of Rimini, the municipalities of the Rimini Riviera, and the Misano World Circuit.
A MotoGP mainstay since 2007, with significant economic impact and a huge crowd (over 174,000 people, steadily growing) in the 2025 edition: the area is gearing up in the best way for another unforgettable event. Riding the wave of enthusiasm from events not on the same scale as the MotoGP World Championship but that still drew large audiences: in mid-July the GT World Challenge round brought 26,000 people to Misano, and two weeks ago the Racing Night of the Italian Speed Championship (CIV) set a record with 22,000 attendees. Now the aim is for another memorable figure: more information and tickets at misanoworldcircuit.com

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