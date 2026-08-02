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Mia Rusthen: From Tragedy to Rebirth - A New Dream to Return to the Paddock

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 02 August 2026 at 10:55
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Mia Rusthen, the rebirth: in 2024 the serious WorldWCR crash at Misano, now she’s ready for a new dream, hopefully still on two wheels.
Two years ago, Mia Rusthen, one of the protagonists of the newly launched Women’s World Championship, was in the hospital in a medically induced coma due to a very serious accident during the Misano round. It was a medical measure decided to contain the consequences of the head injury and concussion suffered by the young Norwegian rider. The recovery was long and difficult: she’s now 24, and worked hard to resume her chapter as a rider; even at the end of 2025 she reaffirmed this goal, but in the end it seems she really had to hang up her helmet. That doesn’t mean the racing chapter is closed: Rusthen has gone back to studying and now dreams of returning to the two-wheeled paddock as soon as possible in another role—perhaps as a team manager or with a team of her own?

Mia Rusthen’s new chapter 

The young Norwegian shared a brief post on social media to talk about where she stands today. “Life doesn’t always go as planned. Two years ago, I thought I would be lining up on the World Championship starting grid. Instead, life had other plans. Even if I won’t be racing there, I haven’t given up the dream. Maybe one day I’ll return to the paddock, but in a different role.” That confirms it’s not possible for her to restart as a rider after the serious accident two years ago. Rusthen already has something else in mind, though she’s not going into details for now. “In two weeks, I’ll begin a new chapter as I start my studies. It’s exciting and a bit scary, but it feels good to finally move forward,” the young woman emphasized enthusiastically. “A new dream, a new path and, hopefully, a future that still keeps me close to the sport I love. I’ll share more moments here from my student life and this new journey, so thank you for following me. Here’s to a new beginning.”
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