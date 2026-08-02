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Coenen out, Herlings pulls away in MXGP, and Triumph celebrates in MX2

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 02 August 2026 at 09:24
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Jeffrey Herlings unstoppable in MXGP qualifying at Lommel as Lucas Coenen withdraws, Triumph wins in MX2. Report and standings.
Lucas Coenen gives it a try but stops after free practice; out on track, however, we get a runaway for the win with a triumph despite a late crash. Jeffrey Herlings, who took over the MXGP points lead at the last round, secures victory in the qualifying race at the GP of Flanders. A race without rivals, but behind him it’s a rookie dance, with Kay De Wolf and Andrea Adamo completing the top 3. In MX2, a Triumph wins, but it’s Camden McLellan’s, who tops qualifying ahead of reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder and points leader Guillem Farres. Sacha Coenen finishes 4th despite three recorded crashes, losing points in the standings but still limiting the damage.

MXGP: the record man can’t be beaten

The first news is Lucas Coenen’s stop: he tried in free practice and then decided to sit out, focusing on recovery. Great launch from Isak Gifting, who leads almost a full lap before Jeffrey Herlings attacks... Initially rookie Kay De Wolf, fresh off a renewal, tries to keep the pace, but the Honda ace has no rivals and after a few laps he’s off on a solo escape. But who can stop the new championship leader? Worth noting that the debutants shine behind him: not only De Wolf, but also our Andrea Adamo and Tom Vialle, though never close enough to spark a ‘rookie battle’. In fact, at the end the Frenchman makes a mistake and is passed by Tim Gajser, while Jeffrey Herlings can even “afford” a late crash and still finish 12 seconds clear of second place. Also noteworthy is the excellent return of Andrea Bonacorsi in 9th.
MXGP action during qualifying at Lommel

MX2: Triumph’s claw mark

A very chaotic start for Yamaha’s wild brothers: Karlis Reisulis is down in the opening corners, Janis soon after. Reigning champion Laengenfelder leads, with Coenen on his wheel looking for redemption after several tough rounds due to his physical condition. But it turns into a nightmare race for the Belgian, who ends up crashing three times! Problems with his KTM? On the record, a second-lap crash for Everts, who had been 4th up to that point. The Triumph duo doesn’t shine off the line, but will later star: Camden McLellan in particular gets the better of long-time race leader Simon Laengenfelder, taking his second qualifying win of 2026. Third place for points leader Guillem Farres ahead of Sacha Coenen: a few more points gained by the Spaniard over his closest rival in the standings. Big comebacks as well from the Reisulis brothers after their first-lap crashes; Valerio Lata 10th and top Italian at the flag.
MX2 qualifying highlights at the GP of Flanders
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