Red-hot MXGP-MX2 showdown at Lommel; Van Drunen renews her challenge against the men

Flanders GP: Van Drunen is back, a fiery showdown between MXGP and MX2. Key players, unknowns, and the schedule for the next round in Lommel.

Lotte van Drunen returns to take on the men in 2026: the reigning two-time WMX champion is once again stepping into MX2 at a GP she already contested in 2025, the Flanders round, scheduled in the coming days at Lommel. Plenty of fresh storylines to watch, alongside the established leaders of the Motocross World Championship classes: in the 250s, points leader Guillem Farres will aim to stretch his advantage even further, while in MXGP we recall the recent overtake by Jeffrey Herlings, the new championship leader, also helped by Lucas Coenen’s major physical issues. After his withdrawal he had confirmed his intention to try again in Belgium, at home, but there are still strong doubts about his actual participation... Below are the protagonists and times for the new motocross weekend.

Where we left off

In MXGP, there has been a change at the top: Jeffrey Herlings is the new world leader and will undoubtedly look to reaffirm his supremacy in Flanders. We’ll see what happens with Lucas Coenen… And whether there will be rivals capable of troubling the unleashed Honda ace: Tom Vialle and Romain Febvre will try again after last weekend’s podiums. The reigning champion will still be the only Kawasaki rider, as Pauls Jonass remains sidelined with physical issues. Ducati welcomes back both Andrea Bonacorsi and Calvin Vlaanderen, who was forced out mid-event at Loket after a crash in warm-up, while Fantic has its replacement, 23-year-old Estonian Jörgen-Matthias Talviku, taking the seat of the still-recovering Alberto Forato.

Looking to MX2, as mentioned we find Lotte van Drunen again, already a standout in other category GPs in the past (in addition to the U.S. trip) and ready to wage battle once more. Up front, Triumph is really shaking up the class pecking order, both with world leader Guillem Farres and with Camden McLellan. Who can stop them? Let’s see how Sacha Coenen fares, the former points leader still dealing with the aftermath of the shoulder injury suffered in the last AMA Motocross wild card, but keep an eye also on reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder, pole sitter at Loket but not very lucky across the two motos… Watch out as well for the Reisulis brothers and for Liam Everts, though these are just a few of the potential protagonists: names below.

GP schedule

Full live coverage as always is available on mxgp-tv.com (subscription), any Rai live or delayed broadcasts will be announced in the coming days.

Saturday, August 1

16:25 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:15 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, August 2

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2