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Fantic MXGP back to a two-rider lineup: who replaces the injured Forato?

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 29 July 2026 at 16:30
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"He has the potential for this level": from the Lommel GP, Fantic MXGP bets on a young Estonian rider to replace the injured Forato.
His name is Jörgen-Matthias Talviku, he is 23 years old and will be the third Estonian to race with a factory team in the premier class. The rumors had already been circulating, now it’s official: he is the rider chosen by Fantic Factory Racing MXGP to replace Alberto Forato, who is recovering from the shoulder blade injury suffered at the GP in Foxhills. It’s unclear how many events he will contest on the XXF 450 (some say even until the end of the season, but that will depend on Forato’s condition). In the meantime, he will be on the grid at the Lommel round in Flanders, scheduled for next weekend. He’s not a complete rookie in the category; in fact, he has already taken part in a few GPs, notably scoring an impressive 8th place in a moto at Kegums, Latvia.

Forato still sidelined, an opportunity for Talviku

"Alberto is in the recovery phase, the surgery went very well and everything is proceeding according to plan, but it’s still too early to determine the exact timeline for his return." Jacky Martens, Team Owner of Fantic Factory Racing MXGP, commented on the situation of the Italian rider, who is enduring another tough season due to various physical issues (let’s remember the previous lung virus he was recovering from). For Belgian Martens, the home event is coming up, and lining up with two riders is great news. "We are pleased to give Jörgen-Matthias Talviku this opportunity on the official Fantic. He’s a young rider, only 23, and he had a great race in Latvia. When you secure a top 10 in a moto in MXGP, it means you have the potential to compete at this level. We are happy to give him this opportunity and hope to help him take another step forward in his career."
"First of all, I want to wish Alberto a speedy recovery because it’s always tough to see a rider get hurt," commented Jörgen-Matthias Talviku, who is clearly enthusiastic. "I can only be grateful for this great opportunity that maybe comes once in a lifetime. I have always dreamed of racing for a factory team," he emphasized. "The first days with the team have been fantastic. They are super professional and it’s a pleasure to work with them. We have already done some testing with the factory bike and I felt good right away. We will keep working ahead of my debut on the Fantic XXF 450 at Lommel."
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Fantic

byDiana Tamantini

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