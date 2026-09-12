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MotoGP Misano, Marquez beats Bezzecchi in the Sprint: the updated riders' standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 15:46
Marc Marquez MotoGP Misano
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Ducati beats Aprilia in the sprint race thanks to a stunning performance from its superstar: will the Noale team get their revenge in Sunday’s full-length race?
Marc Marquez was flawless in the MotoGP Sprint at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix. Starting from the second slot on the grid, the reigning champion overtook poleman Marco Bezzecchi at the first braking zone and was never within striking distance afterward. He pounded out a string of fast laps, building a safety margin that let him manage the closing stages with relative calm. Aprilia’s number 72 settled for a solid second place, with teammate Jorge Martin also on the podium and still leading the overall standings.

Misano GP 2026, Sprint Race: report and results

At the start Marquez blitzed Bezzecchi, with Di Giannantonio, Martin, and Acosta giving chase. Bez on a soft rear, Marc on a medium. The Ducati rider didn’t seem disadvantaged and kept ticking off fast laps; by lap 5 of the MotoGP sprint his lead had grown to eight tenths. Behind Bezzecchi, the trio of Di Giannantonio–Martin–Alex fought for third place. Acosta was further back on the KTM.
On lap 6 MM93 stretched the gap to over one second; Bezzecchi couldn’t stay with him but still had a safe buffer over the pursuers. On lap 7 Martin passed Diggia; the MotoGP points leader immediately pulled a few bike lengths and set off after his teammate.
On lap 9 the Marquez–Bezzecchi gap dipped to six–seven tenths. Some tire and pace management from the Ducati rider prevented the Aprilia rival from getting close enough to attack. On the antepenultimate lap the Spaniard set the race’s best lap, a clear sign of his control in a finale where he never feared being caught, confident in his superiority. Marc triumphed ahead of Bezzecchi and Martin; the Aprilia riders can still be satisfied with their result.
MotoGP Misano Sprint Race standings
MotoGP Misano, Sprint results: finishing order and final classification

MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS
  1. Jorge Martin 263 points
  2. Marc Marquez 249 points
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 241 points
  4. Fabio Di Giannantonio 214 points
  5. Ai Ogura 203 points
  6. Pedro Acosta 193
  7. Raul Fernandez 189
  8. Pecco Bagnaia 143
  9. Alex Marquez 133
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 92
  11. Luca Marini 89
  12. Enea Bastianini 84
  13. Brad Binder 78
  14. Diogo Moreira 64
  15. Fabio Quartararo 55
  16. Franco Morbidelli 53
  17. Johann Zarco 36
  18. Joan Mir 33
  19. Jack Miller 28
  20. Alex Rins 24
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 14
  22. Maverick Vinales 10
  23. Iker Lecuona 9
  24. Augusto Fernandez 6
  25. Pol Espargaro 3
MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS
  1. Aprilia
  2. Ducati
  3. KTM
  4. Honda
  5. Yamaha

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