MotoGP Misano, Marquez beats Bezzecchi in the Sprint: the updated riders' standings

Ducati beats Aprilia in the sprint race thanks to a stunning performance from its superstar: will the Noale team get their revenge in Sunday’s full-length race?

Marc Marquez was flawless in the MotoGP Sprint at the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix. Starting from the second slot on the grid, the reigning champion overtook poleman Marco Bezzecchi at the first braking zone and was never within striking distance afterward. He pounded out a string of fast laps, building a safety margin that let him manage the closing stages with relative calm. Aprilia’s number 72 settled for a solid second place, with teammate Jorge Martin also on the podium and still leading the overall standings.

Misano GP 2026, Sprint Race: report and results

At the start Marquez blitzed Bezzecchi, with Di Giannantonio, Martin, and Acosta giving chase. Bez on a soft rear, Marc on a medium. The Ducati rider didn’t seem disadvantaged and kept ticking off fast laps; by lap 5 of the MotoGP sprint his lead had grown to eight tenths. Behind Bezzecchi, the trio of Di Giannantonio–Martin–Alex fought for third place. Acosta was further back on the KTM.

On lap 6 MM93 stretched the gap to over one second; Bezzecchi couldn’t stay with him but still had a safe buffer over the pursuers. On lap 7 Martin passed Diggia; the MotoGP points leader immediately pulled a few bike lengths and set off after his teammate.

On lap 9 the Marquez–Bezzecchi gap dipped to six–seven tenths. Some tire and pace management from the Ducati rider prevented the Aprilia rival from getting close enough to attack. On the antepenultimate lap the Spaniard set the race’s best lap, a clear sign of his control in a finale where he never feared being caught, confident in his superiority. Marc triumphed ahead of Bezzecchi and Martin; the Aprilia riders can still be satisfied with their result.

MotoGP Misano, Sprint results: finishing order and final classification

MotoGP World Championship: updated riders’ and constructors’ standings

MOTOGP RIDERS’ STANDINGS

Jorge Martin 263 points Marc Marquez 249 points Marco Bezzecchi 241 points Fabio Di Giannantonio 214 points Ai Ogura 203 points Pedro Acosta 193 Raul Fernandez 189 Pecco Bagnaia 143 Alex Marquez 133 Fermin Aldeguer 92 Luca Marini 89 Enea Bastianini 84 Brad Binder 78 Diogo Moreira 64 Fabio Quartararo 55 Franco Morbidelli 53 Johann Zarco 36 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 28 Alex Rins 24 Toprak Razgatlioglu 14 Maverick Vinales 10 Iker Lecuona 9 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 3

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS’ STANDINGS