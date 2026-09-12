MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Misano: Bezzecchi blows everyone away, record pole position

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 13:01
Bezzecchi Marco Aprilia MotoGP Misano Guazzetti
Add as a preferred source on Google
Aprilia number 72 on top at Misano, a great duel with Marquez is expected. Bagnaia disappoints and pounds his fists on his Ducati.
Qualifying for the 2026 San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix ended with pole position for Marco Bezzecchi, who set a record time of 1'29"982. In the final moments Marc Marquez gave it everything to try to snatch P1 from the Aprilia rider, but he fell 198 thousandths short of the best lap and will start second on the MotoGP grid. The front row is completed by Fermin Aldeguer’s BK8 Gresini Ducati.

San Marino and Rimini Riviera GP: how Q1 went

Raul Fernandez and Aldeguer advanced from Q1 to Q2. Fabio Quartararo gave it his all on the Yamaha M1, but he could do no better than third in the session and will have to start from thirteenth on the MotoGP grid.
It went worse for Pecco Bagnaia who, after the first time attack, was never able to put together a good lap—there was always some issue that forced him to slow down. In several spots he lost the front of his Ducati and didn’t hide his frustration, pounding his fists on the tank. In FP2 he seemed to have made progress compared to Friday’s disastrous sessions, but in Qualifying he couldn’t manage a sufficiently fast lap: he will start fourteenth in both the sprint and the race.
Enea Bastianini was also disappointed; in his home GP he will start only sixteenth with his Tech3 KTM. Even Diogo Moreira, the rookie from the LCR Honda team, did better than the rider from Rimini. Last on the MotoGP grid is another rookie, Toprak Razgatlioglu, with the Prima Pramac Yamaha. The three-time Superbike World Champion conceded a hefty 1.7 seconds to Fernandez.
Q1 times standings MotoGP Misano Qualifying
MotoGP Misano 2026, Qualifying results: Q1 times and standings

MotoGP Misano, Qualifying results: times, standings and grid

Front row Bezzecchi–Marquez–Aldeguer; the second row is headed by the VR46 Ducati ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio, alongside Jorge Martin’s Aprilia and Luca Marini’s Honda. The latter was truly surprising on his RC213V; we’ll see if he can secure good results in the two MotoGP races at Misano this weekend.
Pedro Acosta will lead the third row, with the Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli (who must serve a penalty on Sunday) and Alex Marquez (who crashed twice in Q2) alongside him.
Q2 times standings MotoGP Misano Qualifying
MotoGP Misano 2026, Qualifying results: Q2 times and standings

Read also

Valentino Rossi is also at Misano: Marc Marquez avoids "provocations"Valentino Rossi is also at Misano: Marc Marquez avoids "provocations"
Marini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never knowMarini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never know
Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Capirex
Stories

MotoGP: Loris Capirossi, from mortgaging the family home to becoming a Legend

12 September 2026
Luca Marini
MotoGP

Marini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never know

12 September 2026
Valentino Rossi Marc Marquez MotoGP
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi is also at Misano: Marc Marquez avoids "provocations"

12 September 2026

More news

Capirex

MotoGP: Loris Capirossi, from mortgaging the family home to becoming a Legend

Stories
herlings-farres-mxgp-mx2-qp-cina

Farres eyes the MX2 crown, Herlings unstoppable: MXGP China amid major absences and thin grids

Motocross
Luca Marini

Marini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never know

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi Marc Marquez MotoGP

Valentino Rossi is also at Misano: Marc Marquez avoids "provocations"

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi MotoGP Misano

Bezzecchi has no illusions, this Aprilia isn’t enough: “Here’s what we need to improve.”

MotoGP

Popular articles

marquez-misano-ph-dani-guazzetti

Marc Marquez, the shocking photo of his arm: Alex reveals the truth

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Misano

Pecco Bagnaia awaits Bulega in MotoGP: "He wasn't handled well by the media"

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

MotoGP: Does Quartararo regret his criticism of Yamaha? The answer from Misano

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez shows his hand: "Now you have the photo

MotoGP
Bezzecchi Marco Misano MotoGP

MotoGP Misano: Bezzecchi responds to Marquez, Bagnaia's nightmare continues

MotoGP

Loading