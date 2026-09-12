MotoGP: Loris Capirossi, from mortgaging the family home to becoming a Legend

Loris Capirossi marked an era. One in which champions were not only those who won in the premier class. There were still categories, and the most followed wasn’t necessarily the one with the biggest engine capacity.

Capirex was able to win (twice, at 17 and 18 years old) in 125cc and in 250cc. He came close to the MotoGP title in 2006, with the feeling (and likelihood) that without the Barcelona injury the story would have been different. A champion by talent and character. Humble. As determined on track as he was polite off it.

MotoGP Legends. His name joins Hugh Anderson, Hans-Georg Anscheidt, Kork Ballington, Max Biaggi, Alex Crivillé, Stefan Dörflinger, Andrea Dovizioso, Wayne Gardner, Nicky Hayden, Daijiro Kato, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Anton Mang, Jorge Martinez "Aspar", Angel Nieto, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Marco Simoncelli, Luigi Taveri, Mike Trimby, Carlo Ubbiali, For this, and many other reasons, Dorna has included him in the exclusive club of. His name joins Hugh Anderson, Hans-Georg Anscheidt, Kork Ballington, Max Biaggi, Alex Crivillé, Stefan Dörflinger, Andrea Dovizioso, Wayne Gardner, Nicky Hayden, Daijiro Kato, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Anton Mang, Jorge Martinez "Aspar", Angel Nieto, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Marco Simoncelli, Luigi Taveri, Mike Trimby, Carlo Ubbiali, Franco Uncini . The ceremony was held in the press conference room at the Misano World Circuit, between qualifying and the sprint.

From baby champion to MotoGP Legend

From his first world title (the youngest ever) to MotoGP victories with Ducati, up to his commitment to safety as a race direction representative, Capirossi retraced his career without trying to resist the pull of emotion: "This is a truly touching moment. Becoming a MotoGP Legend is the dream of anyone who starts racing. I fought many great battles, with most of the legends I’m about to join. I want to thank all the men and women in the paddock who worked alongside me to make my life easier. I want to thank MotoGP for giving me the chance to ride for great manufacturers like Aprilia, Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, and Suzuki."

"They mortgaged the house to let me race"

Loris reserved affectionate words for his family, emphasizing how their sacrifices made everything he built possible. It’s no secret that his parents mortgaged their house to secure the bank loan needed to allow him to race in the World Championship. With no certainty about the future, only hope in their hearts and conviction in their eyes regarding young Loris’s qualities. Sacrifices fully repaid: "On track I’ve always been a warrior, someone who never backed down. I made choices guided by the heart, always racing with maximum passion. The best thing about my career isn’t the trophies — which are just objects — but the affection of the people, who still show me respect today, and the great relationships I managed to maintain with all my historic rivals."