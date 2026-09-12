MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP: Loris Capirossi, from mortgaging the family home to becoming a Legend

Stories
by Giuseppe Ferrara
Saturday, 12 September 2026 at 14:08
Capirex
Add as a preferred source on Google
Loris Capirossi marked an era. One in which champions were not only those who won in the premier class. There were still categories, and the most followed wasn’t necessarily the one with the biggest engine capacity.
Capirex was able to win (twice, at 17 and 18 years old) in 125cc and in 250cc. He came close to the MotoGP title in 2006, with the feeling (and likelihood) that without the Barcelona injury the story would have been different. A champion by talent and character. Humble. As determined on track as he was polite off it.
For this, and many other reasons, Dorna has included him in the exclusive club of MotoGP Legends. His name joins Hugh Anderson, Hans-Georg Anscheidt, Kork Ballington, Max Biaggi, Alex Crivillé, Stefan Dörflinger, Andrea Dovizioso, Wayne Gardner, Nicky Hayden, Daijiro Kato, Marco Lucchinelli, Randy Mamola, Anton Mang, Jorge Martinez "Aspar", Angel Nieto, Jim Redman, Kenny Roberts Jr, Jarno Saarinen, Marco Simoncelli, Luigi Taveri, Mike Trimby, Carlo Ubbiali, Franco Uncini. The ceremony was held in the press conference room at the Misano World Circuit, between qualifying and the sprint.

From baby champion to MotoGP Legend

From his first world title (the youngest ever) to MotoGP victories with Ducati, up to his commitment to safety as a race direction representative, Capirossi retraced his career without trying to resist the pull of emotion: "This is a truly touching moment. Becoming a MotoGP Legend is the dream of anyone who starts racing. I fought many great battles, with most of the legends I’m about to join. I want to thank all the men and women in the paddock who worked alongside me to make my life easier. I want to thank MotoGP for giving me the chance to ride for great manufacturers like Aprilia, Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, and Suzuki."

"They mortgaged the house to let me race"

Loris reserved affectionate words for his family, emphasizing how their sacrifices made everything he built possible. It’s no secret that his parents mortgaged their house to secure the bank loan needed to allow him to race in the World Championship. With no certainty about the future, only hope in their hearts and conviction in their eyes regarding young Loris’s qualities. Sacrifices fully repaid: "On track I’ve always been a warrior, someone who never backed down. I made choices guided by the heart, always racing with maximum passion. The best thing about my career isn’t the trophies — which are just objects — but the affection of the people, who still show me respect today, and the great relationships I managed to maintain with all my historic rivals."
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Little Racers, where it all begins: the first Corsedimoto Global DocumentaryLittle Racers, where it all begins: the first Corsedimoto Global Documentary
In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 ClassIn Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class
MotoGP

byGiuseppe Ferrara

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Beyond_the_bike_Giving_every_Honda_its_own_unique_voice
Stories

Inside Honda's Roar: How a Motorcycle's Sonic Soul Is Born

08 September 2026
Little Racers: A Corsedimoto Global Documentary
Stories

Little Racers, where it all begins: the first Corsedimoto Global Documentary

08 September 2026
Banatti-Green-Falcon
Stories

One-off, huge impact: why the Banatti Green Falcon is a legend

07 September 2026

More news

Bezzecchi Marco Aprilia MotoGP Misano Guazzetti

MotoGP Misano: Bezzecchi blows everyone away, record pole position

MotoGP
herlings-farres-mxgp-mx2-qp-cina

Farres eyes the MX2 crown, Herlings unstoppable: MXGP China amid major absences and thin grids

Motocross
Luca Marini

Marini analyzes Marquez's game: "With Marc, you never know

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi Marc Marquez MotoGP

Valentino Rossi is also at Misano: Marc Marquez avoids "provocations"

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi MotoGP Misano

Bezzecchi has no illusions, this Aprilia isn’t enough: “Here’s what we need to improve.”

MotoGP

Popular articles

marquez-misano-ph-dani-guazzetti

Marc Marquez, the shocking photo of his arm: Alex reveals the truth

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Misano

Pecco Bagnaia awaits Bulega in MotoGP: "He wasn't handled well by the media"

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

MotoGP: Does Quartararo regret his criticism of Yamaha? The answer from Misano

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez shows his hand: "Now you have the photo

MotoGP
Bezzecchi Marco Misano MotoGP

MotoGP Misano: Bezzecchi responds to Marquez, Bagnaia's nightmare continues

MotoGP

Loading