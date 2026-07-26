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Jeffrey Herlings announced as the first star guest for Fast Cross 2026: who will take on "The Bullet"?

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 26 July 2026 at 17:13
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The historic motocross event has announced its first “big name” for next October’s edition.
“Who would you like to see against The Bullet?” That’s the question from the Fast Cross organizers after the big news: Jeffrey Herlings is the first official star guest for the fourth edition. The Honda HRC Petronas ace, yesterday’s polesitter at Loket and today chasing the MXGP world lead, is the first major announcement for the 2026 event of a storied competition, recently revived, that has always drawn big off-road names. The date is October 10-11, once again in Arsago Seprio (Varese), on an extended track and in daytime— a major change from the nighttime format of previous editions. It will also be the first chance to see Mattia Guadagnini back in action since his injury, as the Veneto rider himself recently announced.

Jeffrey Herlings takes on the Fast Cross

“It’ll be my first time, I’ve heard so much about it and I can’t wait.” A very intriguing challenge to follow with one of the brightest stars in international Motocross, a record-setter always eyeing new milestones. Highly active in different competitions beyond the MXGP World Championship, one of the big novelties of 2026 will indeed be the Fast Cross. Officially created in 1984, it’s a renowned off-road competition that pits traditional motocross champions against American supercross aces. It enjoyed a golden era up to the early 2000s, and only recently returned, specifically in 2023, relaunched as Fast Cross by Night with races under the stars. This year, as mentioned, it will run during the day, but that won’t make it any less captivating to watch. The announcement of Jeffrey Herlings for the 2026 event certainly carries weight: the entry list is still being updated and, you can bet, he won’t be the only big name ready to compete at the Lombardy motocross track, reopened just a few months ago.
-> VIDEO Jeffrey Herlings’ greeting
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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Jeffrey Herlings

byDiana Tamantini

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