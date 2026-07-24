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Acrobatic Motocross and a Big Heart: Party Motor Alpet, the adrenaline-fueled, charitable show

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 24 July 2026 at 08:15
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A charity party featuring the breathtaking acrobatics of Freestyle Motocross champions: it’s Party Motor Alpet—here’s what it’s all about.
Spectacle and adrenaline with Freestyle Motocross, all in the name of solidarity. Party Motor Alpet, an event held since 2024 at the Monte Alpet Bike Village in Cardini di Roburent (Cuneo), was created to support the Unione Genitori Italiani contro il Tumore dei Bambini ODV (UGI), an association that has been assisting children with cancer and their families for over 40 years. The event returns this year as well: on Saturday, July 25, the “flying bikes” will light up the evening. Four big names from the Italian scene will take to the ramp: Vanni Oddera, Massimo Bianconcini, Francesco Buetto, and Diego Manenti.

Motocross and solidarity: the program

It kicks off at 6:00 PM with free entry, a DJ set, cocktails, and a food area. The focal point of the evening will be, right at that time, “Skip the Aperitif - The Aperitif that Does Good,” under the ramp: part of the proceeds will be donated to UGI, the stars of this summer event. Then at 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM comes the big Freestyle Motocross show, with four well-known and much-appreciated riders ready for action. Vanni Oddera, regarded as one of the world’s leading interpreters of the discipline, will also bring his Moto Therapy: created in 2009 and officially recognized as therapy by a bill from the Italian government, it supports children with disabilities, cancer, or autism spectrum disorders through the emotions and adrenaline sparked by contact with motorcycles.
Then there’s Massimo Bianconcini, Step Up world champion (for those unfamiliar, it’s an extreme contest where motocross riders launch from a close ramp to clear a horizontal bar set at height—similar to the pole vault in track and field) and a pioneer of European freestyle. Add Francesco Buetto, a headliner at international shows and events, and finally Diego Manenti, one of the most acclaimed riders on the national circuit. A jaw-dropping quartet ready to thrill everyone in attendance with breathtaking tricks, aerial acrobatics, and spectacular jumps, accompanied by the captivating Fire Show from Jane Ivory, adding scenic effects and fire play to the evening.
-> Images: Monte Alpet video
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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