Casey Stoner's Revelation: The Hidden Ordeal, the Decisive Surgery, the Rebirth

Did you know? Casey Stoner has only recently solved a back problem he’d had for over 20 years! The MotoGP champion’s account.

We recently saw him at the World Ducati Week , hailed by the crowd in attendance. It’s amusing to think that Casey Stoner can still be surprised by the public’s affection, as if he’d completely forgotten how great he was during his MotoGP years! But that’s not the point this time. He looked in perfect shape, yet he was coming off a rough patch: it all stemmed from a major back issue he’d been carrying for over 20 years and only resolved recently. He told the story himself, and today he “celebrates” three months since undergoing a procedure to fix his aching back, now finally sorted.

Casey Stoner’s account

“Today marks three months since I underwent an L5-S1 spinal fusion and an L4-5 disc replacement. It all started with a crash in 2003, when I ended up upside down against hay bales,” wrote the two-time MotoGP champion on his social profile. “The impact compressed my spine and, although I managed it as best I could for over 20 years, the last two years—and especially the last six months—became unbearable. It reached the point where surgery was the only real option.” Said and done: rehab followed, and now Stoner can breathe a sigh of relief.

Casey Stoner showed the condition of his back on social media

“Recovery has had its ups and downs, but overall my back hasn’t felt this good for as long as I can remember. What surprised me most is realizing that even when I thought my back was ‘fine,’ I was still living with constant pain,” admitted the Australian champion, emphasizing that “Only now do I understand what it truly means to be pain-free. I’m incredibly grateful to my surgeon and the entire medical team who took care of me throughout the process. Thank you for giving me back my quality of life.”