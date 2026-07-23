MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Casey Stoner's Revelation: The Hidden Ordeal, the Decisive Surgery, the Rebirth

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 23 July 2026 at 11:01
stoner-operazione
Add as a preferred source on Google
Did you know? Casey Stoner has only recently solved a back problem he’d had for over 20 years! The MotoGP champion’s account.
We recently saw him at the World Ducati Week, hailed by the crowd in attendance. It’s amusing to think that Casey Stoner can still be surprised by the public’s affection, as if he’d completely forgotten how great he was during his MotoGP years! But that’s not the point this time. He looked in perfect shape, yet he was coming off a rough patch: it all stemmed from a major back issue he’d been carrying for over 20 years and only resolved recently. He told the story himself, and today he “celebrates” three months since undergoing a procedure to fix his aching back, now finally sorted.

Casey Stoner’s account

“Today marks three months since I underwent an L5-S1 spinal fusion and an L4-5 disc replacement. It all started with a crash in 2003, when I ended up upside down against hay bales,” wrote the two-time MotoGP champion on his social profile. “The impact compressed my spine and, although I managed it as best I could for over 20 years, the last two years—and especially the last six months—became unbearable. It reached the point where surgery was the only real option.” Said and done: rehab followed, and now Stoner can breathe a sigh of relief.
Casey Stoner showed the condition of his back on social media
Casey Stoner showed the condition of his back on social media
“Recovery has had its ups and downs, but overall my back hasn’t felt this good for as long as I can remember. What surprised me most is realizing that even when I thought my back was ‘fine,’ I was still living with constant pain,” admitted the Australian champion, emphasizing that “Only now do I understand what it truly means to be pain-free. I’m incredibly grateful to my surgeon and the entire medical team who took care of me throughout the process. Thank you for giving me back my quality of life.”
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Superbike: Look at that crowd at Brands Hatch — BSB looks like the World ChampionshipSuperbike: Look at that crowd at Brands Hatch — BSB looks like the World Championship
Max Biaggi defies time: on an RSV4 X, just a few seconds off the MotoGP eliteMax Biaggi defies time: on an RSV4 X, just a few seconds off the MotoGP elite
Casey Stoner

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

max-biaggi-aprilia-motogp
Stories

Max Biaggi defies time: on an RSV4 X, just a few seconds off the MotoGP elite

20 July 2026
Brands Hatch
Superbike

Superbike: Look at that crowd at Brands Hatch — BSB looks like the World Championship

19 July 2026
motoball-moto-calcio-sport
Stories

Motorcycles and football: Motoball, Europe's craziest sport — here's what it's like

17 July 2026

More news

Gigi Dall'Igna Ducati Corse

Who will win between Ducati and Aprilia? Gigi Dall'Igna's answer

MotoGP
febvre-ducati-mxgp

Ducati Coup: It’s Official—Febvre in Red for the Next Two MXGP Seasons

Motocross
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin admits: 'Not an easy relationship with Aprilia

MotoGP
START-MOTOCROSS-GP-14-CZE-2025

MXGP and MX2 set to light up Loket: race times and key contenders for Round 13

Motocross
Denis Sacchetti Lorenzo Baldassarri Go Eleven Superbike SBK

Superbike, Sacchetti: "Everything about Baldassarri, the regulations, and SITA's requests

Superbike

Popular articles

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

MotoGP, Jorge Martin: Was it a mistake to sign with Yamaha?

MotoGP
CK5A4143 copia_result

Chinese CFMOTO debuts in CIV Sportbike: at Misano with Boccetti Racing

Road Racing
febvre-kawasaki-mxgp-addio-2026

MXGP bombshell: Febvre and Kawasaki to part ways—Is a Ducati deal in the works?

Motocross
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi: "I miss MotoGP, but not that much

MotoGP
Di Giannantonio con la fidanzata

Jay Carol Gigli: The DJ Who Stole Diggia's Heart

MotoGP

Loading