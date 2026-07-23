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Who will win between Ducati and Aprilia? Gigi Dall'Igna's answer

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 23 July 2026 at 11:45
Gigi Dall'Igna Ducati Corse
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MotoGP fans are eagerly awaiting the championship to resume and witness the title fight between Ducati and Aprilia. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer is the reigning champion, thanks to the title won by Marc Marquez in 2025. But for now, it’s the Noale constructor leading the overall standings, with Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura first and second, respectively. Who will claim the throne of the premier class?

The 'made in Italy' showdown

Aprilia has managed to become a serious title contender, with its four riders almost always at the front. Ducati had to react quickly, before the points gap became too wide. And they did, first with Di Giannantonio and then with Marquez, who returned to good form after surgery on his arm and foot at the end of the French GP. Between Aprilia and Ducati there is an unprecedented technical parity in MotoGP history, which makes the show even more compelling. All this while some engineers are working on the new prototypes that will officially debut in 2027, with 850cc engines and the introduction of Pirelli tires.
Gigi Dall'Igna avoids talking about favorites and believes that the outcome of the World Championship will depend solely on on-track performance. And luck or misfortune could tip the scales in favor of one or the other. What happened to Marco Bezzecchi can serve as an example, first with the penalty in Brno, then with the crashes at Assen and the Sachsenring. "I think Aprilia has had a bit of bad luck, for sure. But we had some at the start of the year as well. I don’t think it’s a matter of us winning because of their mistakes or vice versa. In the end, the best rider will win. That’s the reality," said the Ducati Corse general manager to SPORT.
Gigi Dall'Igna

Waiting for the revolution...

A knife-edge battle that forces everyone to work relentlessly on every detail. "If you stop improving for a few months, the others will catch you very quickly," Dall'Igna continued. Then there are the tracks that make the difference... "I believe Aprilia is better than us on some circuits, and we are better than them on others. The reality is that we are fighting side by side. Right now they are ahead, and we have to make up ground to try to win the championship."
Regardless of this MotoGP season’s outcome, Ducati is already working on the technical revolution coming in 2027 with the new 850cc bikes, reduced aerodynamics, and the disappearance of holeshot devices. "When you think about the future, there is something even more important: the knowledge accumulated over all these years. This knowledge is the real legacy you carry with you when a technical regulation changes. That’s why I believe Ducati and Aprilia both have a very solid foundation to face this transition."

Watch out for the Pirelli tires

Many believe the 2027 regulations were designed to limit Ducati’s ability to innovate. Gigi Dall'Igna does not share this view: "Ultimately, the rules change and you simply have to accept it. There’s no point in complaining about the disappearance of certain technical solutions. Our job is to build the best possible bike within the regulations in place at any given time... From my point of view, we shouldn’t see it as a limitation, but as a new opportunity to find different solutions. Innovation never disappears. It simply changes direction."
According to the Venetian engineer, the biggest change won’t concern the engines or aerodynamics, but the tires. "With the change of supplier, the entire philosophy regarding tires also changes completely. The two suppliers have very different approaches to how a motorcycle delivers performance. They both produce excellent tires, but each requires a different bike. This will probably be the main focus of our work... Everything revolves around the tire."
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